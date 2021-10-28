Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

The Rs 5,352 Crore IPO was subscribed 1.55 times on the opening, receiving bids for approx 4.09 crore shares against about 2.65 crore shares put on offer.

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Trending

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T22:42:48+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 10:42 pm

Online beauty marketplace Nykaa was subscribed 1.55 times on the opening day as it received bids for approx 4.09 crore shares against about 2.65 crore shares put on offer, as per data by the National Stock Exchange. 

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.39 times subscription whereas retail individual investors (RIIs) received 3.50 times. The portion allocated to non-institutional investors has been subscribed 60 per cent. 

While most brokerages were optimistic about the company's IPO and asked investors to subscribe, Marwadi Shares and Finance asked investors to "subscribe with caution". They stated, "...valuations on an absolute basis based on past financials keeps us cautious at the same time."

"With the increasing popularity of online platforms and the fast-expanding beauty industry in India, FSN e-commerce Ventures seem to be in a great spot.  Considering the current financial position of FSN e-commerce Ventures Private Limited, it is poised for impressive growth. Accordingly, investors should consider subscribing to the initial share sales of this company," said Angel One. 

"There are no peers in the listed space that are engaged in the business similar to that of FSN. At a higher price band of Rs. 1,125, the company is demanding an EV/TTM Sales multiple of 21.6x, which seems to be reasonably priced. Considering the growth potential in the beauty & personal space and also the lower e-commerce penetration, we feel that FSN has a huge untapped market", Choice Broking said in a note.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of about 4.19 crore shares by the promoter and existing shareholders. The previous issue size was Rs 525 crore. 

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd on Wednesday raised Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors

Nykaa intends to use the proceeds from the IPO for further expansion by means of setting up new retail stores and establishing new warehouses, the company's red herring prospectus stated. Additionally, it intends to retire some of the debt, which would potentially help bring down interest costs and further up profitability. This, alongside deploying the proceeds for marketing and promotional activities in order to strengthen its in-house brands such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals and Kay Beauty. 

Those selling shares in the OFS include promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholdersTPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, JM Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar as a digitally based content-led retail marketplace. It now has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care and fashion products inclusive of its in-house brands sold via its business verticals, Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion. The company is one of the leading influential lifestyle platforms in India with over 12.6 million followers across leading social media platforms as of March 2021.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 61.94 crore for FY21 compared to a net loss of Rs 16.34 crore in FY20. Its revenue from operations jumped to Rs 2,441crore in FY21 from Rs 1,768 crore in FY20.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Nykaa nykaa ipo Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

Finance Ministry Releases Rs 44,000 Crore To States To Meet GST Compensation Shortfall

IRCTC Will Split Convenience Fee From Ticketing Revenues With Railway Ministry On A 50:50 Basis

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?

Paytm IPO To Open On November 8, Price Band Kept At Rs 2,080- Rs 2.150. Check Details

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Business

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

After Posting 73 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Net Profit, IndusInd Bank Shares Jump 9 Per Cent. Gets ‘Buy’ Call From Brokerage House

After Posting 73 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Net Profit, IndusInd Bank Shares Jump 9 Per Cent. Gets ‘Buy’ Call From Brokerage House

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement