Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Zomato, Swiggy Will Collect 5% GST: Will It Impact You?

Zomato, Swiggy Will Collect 5% GST: Will It Impact You?

Currently, food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy are registered as Tax Collected at Source (TCS) in GST records.

Zomato, Swiggy Will Collect 5% GST: Will It Impact You?

Trending

Zomato, Swiggy Will Collect 5% GST: Will It Impact You?
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T12:05:01+05:30
Aditya Rangroo

Aditya Rangroo

More stories from Aditya Rangroo
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 12:05 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that online food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato will collect 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) from customers instead of the restaurants they pick orders from.

The GST Council, which was chaired by FM Sitharaman and included representatives from all states and Union territories, has decided to charge 5% GST on services offered by cloud kitchens and food delivery apps from January 1. 

“Food delivery operators like Swiggy who collect orders from restaurants and deliver (to customers)... the place where the food is delivered will be the point on which tax will be collected by the gig groups Swiggy and others,” FM Sitharaman said.

Related Stories

GST Council Unanimously Decides Not Right Time To Bring Petroleum Products Under GST

Currently, food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy are registered as Tax Collected at Source (TCS) in GST records.

Commenting on the latest development, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj clarified to the media that no new taxes have been introduced or announced and that the GST collection centre was merely being transferred.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Bajaj said, “Suppose you order food from the aggregator, and now the restaurant is paying taxes. But we found some restaurants were not paying. We are now saying that if you order, the aggregator will collect from the consumer and pay to the authorities instead of the restaurant doing this. There is no new tax.”

He added that these steps were introduced as the government found tax evasions exercises by some restaurants. “Analysis of returns filed by delivery apps and some Haryana restaurant services showed the gap in taxable turnover for suppliers where tax collected at source and deducted by a delivery app was greater than turnover declared by such suppliers, he further added.

Changes once it will be implemented

At present, if any customer orders from the restaurant using Swiggy or Zomato, the online food app collects a 5% tax on food from the customer and passes it on to the restaurant. However, from 1 January, the food delivery apps will collect the tax from customers on behalf of the restaurant and deposit it to the government on their behalf. This will eventually become mandatory for restaurants to register themselves. 

Nothing will change for consumers

With this, the customers will not be charged anything extra. They continue to pay 5% tax on the food that they will order online. This has been introduced with the view that restaurants come under the government tax net. 

Impact on restaurants and food delivery apps

Tax industry analysts suggest that the new GST tax rule will impact small restaurants, especially those which annual turnover less than Rs 20 lakh as these restaurants were not included in the GST net earlier. 

For most restaurants now, there will be an additional compliance load as they will have to maintain two separate accounts — one for their regular business and the second for the business done through Zomato or Swiggy.

As for food delivery platforms, this will also add more burden of compliance towards collecting and bookkeeping of taxes on behalf of the restaurants.

Tags

Aditya Rangroo New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

46% Of India’s Youth Feel Money Is All That Matters: Study

46% Of India’s Youth Feel Money Is All That Matters: Study

GST Council Unanimously Decides Not Right Time To Bring Petroleum Products Under GST

Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Time Not The Right To Bring Petro Products Under GST After 45th Council Meeting

Inflation On Cooling Trajectory: RBI Bulletin

GST Council Meet: All States Oppose Talks About Including Petrol, Diesel Under GST

Cleantech Start-Ups Show Steady Growth, Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years

US Unemployment Claims Rise After Hitting Pandemic Low

World Shares Advance On Mixed Economic Data

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Business

China Sets Up Platform To Police Gaming Firm Violations

China Sets Up Platform To Police Gaming Firm Violations

IIFL Home Finance Signs Pact With PNB For Co-Lending

IIFL Home Finance Signs Pact With PNB For Co-Lending

Reform Package: A Positive Bet To Revamp Telecos Biz, Says Moody's

Reform Package: A Positive Bet To Revamp Telecos Biz, Says Moody's

GST Council Meet: No Video Conferencing Provision, All States Except Gujarat Present

GST Council Meet: No Video Conferencing Provision, All States Except Gujarat Present

Read More from Outlook

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has termed the record as ‘golden chapter’ in the world history.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

The meeting has been called, after four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt last month against the Punjab CM Captian Amarinder Singh.

Advertisement