Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NFO Watch: Should You Buy Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund?

The NFO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund, which is in the thematic category, closes on November 29, 2021.

NFO Watch: Should You Buy Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund?

Trending

NFO Watch: Should You Buy Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T11:11:28+05:30
Kundan Kishore

Kundan Kishore

More stories from Kundan Kishore
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 11:11 am

The Indian stock markets are on a roll. Investors are in a frenzy and fund houses are using the opportunity to offer new avenues to investors by launching new fund offers. More than five NFOs were rolled out on November 15. Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund (ABCF) is one of them. 

ABCL is more like a sector rotation fund and falls in the thematic fund category. This category comes with a higher degree of risks as these funds are aggressively managed. The fund manager moves in and out of stocks and sectors fairly quickly and, as the name suggests, scouts for the next opportunities in the emerging sectors.

Typically, such funds follow a concentrated portfolio approach, which means that any positive news from emerging sectors will help boost returns significantly. On the flipside, any negative news from these sectors will hurt the returns if not anticipated in advance.  

Portfolio Approach 

When you invest in a sector fund, it is prudent to enter and exit the sector at the right time. So, you need to have a presence across the right sectors, at the right time and that is precisely what ABCF will offer investors.  

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The fund will follow a top-down approach of portfolio construction to identify stages of a business cycle basis multiple parameters; then deep dive into sector cycles and opportunities, and bifurcate the portfolio into defensive and non-defensive sectors. It will subsequently use a bottom-up approach to identify strong companies within those sectors using the fund house’s Growth at Reasonable Price (GARP) philosophy.

The fund will also capitalise on select global opportunities by following global industry trends and waiting for a favourable point in the industry capital cycle. The benchmark index for the scheme is S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index (TRI), which covers all major industries in the Indian economy. 

“The economy, periodically, undergoes expansionary and contractionary phases. Research suggests that sectors do not provide systematic performance through business cycle phases. Defensive sectors like FMCG, healthcare and IT provide better returns through the contraction phase while non-defensive sectors like metals, financials and cement provide better returns during the expansion phase.

With no sectoral and market-cap bias, Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund will actively identify investment opportunities and manage allocation through various business cycles to generate returns,” says A. Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited. 

What Should You Do? 

The fund could be an option for the investor who does not want to shy away from risk and wants to take advantage of emerging sectors. However, conservative investors may give it a miss. It remains to be seen how the fund manager spots and exploits business cycle opportunities for investors. 

Tags

Kundan Kishore Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund NFO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Asian Stocks Rise After Biden, Xi Hold Video Summit

Asian Stocks Rise After Biden, Xi Hold Video Summit

Jabra Elite 3 Review: The Newest Kid On The Block Is A Serious Contender In The TWS Earbuds Market

New-age Group Policies Offer Wider Health Cover

Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar Says The Firm Has Made Investments For Seasonally Strong Quarter Ahead

Bitcoin, Ethereum Down More Than 7%

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, More

You Can Now Monetize Your Unused Internet Bandwidth Using Blockchain

Macrotech Developers Raises Rs 4,000 Crore Via QIP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Godrej Locks, Liberty General Insurance Offer Free Burglary Insurance. Should You Go For It?

Godrej Locks, Liberty General Insurance Offer Free Burglary Insurance. Should You Go For It?

Should You Book Your Stock Market Profits Now?

Should You Book Your Stock Market Profits Now?

Stocks In Focus Today: These 6 Stocks Can Give Profit To The Investors

Stocks In Focus Today: These 6 Stocks Can Give Profit To The Investors

Will Walmart’s Centralised Approach To Manage Myntra Kill The Golden Goose?

Will Walmart’s Centralised Approach To Manage Myntra Kill The Golden Goose?

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement