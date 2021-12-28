Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Mutual Funds Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman

Sebi Chairman, Ajay Tyagi has asked the mutual funds houses not to invest in crypto assets until there is a proper crypto regulation in India.

Mutual Funds Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman

Trending

Mutual Funds Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T20:41:22+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:41 pm

 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman, Ajay Tyagi, mentioned on Tuesday that the market regulator doesn’t want mutual fund houses to get involved or invest in any sort of crypto asset-based new fund offers (NFOs) till the time, Government of India comes out with the legislations of the Crypto Regulation Bill.

Till date, there is no governing body for crypto investment in India nor there are any rules and regulations related to it. It is also not clear if there are any taxes involved with crypto investments.

Tyagi made the announcement after the recent incident of the asset management company (AMC), Invesco Mutual Fund. Last month despite Sebi’s approval, it delayed its blockchain fund due to legislative uncertainty.  

Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain ETF Fund of Fund (FoF) was the first scheme in India that got approval from Sebi that offers exposure to global companies to participate in the blockchain ecosystem. The scheme was originally scheduled to open for subscription on 24 November. 

Recently, there have been talks around regulating cryptocurrencies as it was one of the topics of discussion in the winter session of the Parliament. It gathered further pace in the recent past after a parliamentary standing committee on finance met cryptocurrency stakeholders on Monday to identify various opportunities and challenges that could come in crypto financing and investment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had chaired a meeting, where he spoke about the loopholes of having an unregulated crypto market in India.

 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The cryptocurrency regulation bill was supposed to be introduced during the winter session of the Parliament in the just-concluded session, but it has been on hold as of now, as the government wants to have further discussions before introducing the bill.  

Despite various research reports and cautions from experts that highlight the probable threats from crypto and how it may affect the economy, there has been a growing interest among the masses in India regarding this digital currency.

 Various business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani are in favour of the bill as they believe it will help the institutional investors in India to participate in the crypto market.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Funding Alert: MetaMap Raises Series B, Annapurna Finance Bags Rs 260 Crore

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall More Than 3%; CoinswitchKuber Claims 3500% Rise In Transactions in 2021

Banking Fraud Cases Involving Rs 36,342 Crore Reported During H1 FY2022: RBI

Can fintech companies make rural India digitally savvy?

RBL Crisis: What It Means For The Bank’s Customers?

Yearender 2021: More Than 80% Rise In Crypto Scams In 2021, Says Report

How Binance Has Increased Its Global Footprint Amid Controversies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

5G Services To Launch In Metros, Select Cities In 2022: DoT

Read More from Outlook

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Mohammed Shami Fifer Rocks South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement