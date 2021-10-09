Mukesh Ambani Secures 11th Spot In Global Billionaires Index, Elon Musk First

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani ranked 11 in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2021 revealed today. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s top 500 richest people.

Ambani’s total net worth has been pegged at $101 billion. Elon Musk topped the Index with a net worth of $222 billion as Jeff Bezos held the second spot with $191 billion.

"The index is a dynamic measure of personal wealth based on changes in markets, the economy and Bloomberg reporting,” the publication said.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani ranked 14 in the Index, with a total net worth of $73.3 billion.

Other Indians on the Index include Wipro’s Azim Premji at the 33rd spot, HCL’s Shiv Nadar at the 43rd spot and D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani at the 69th place.

As far as RIL is concerned, there has been a transformation afoot, with the energy major’s foray into retail, telecommunications and e-commerce. Since its launch in 2016, Reliance Jio already holds a sizeable market share. In fact, it added more than 65.1 lakh subscribers in July alone.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)