Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Mukesh Ambani Secures 11th Spot In Global Billionaires Index, Elon Musk First

Ambani’s total net worth has been pegged at $101 billion. Elon Musk topped the Index with a net worth of $222 billion as Jeff Bezos held the second spot with $191 billion.

2021-10-09T11:49:40+05:30
Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 11:49 am

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani ranked 11 in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2021 revealed today. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s top 500 richest people.

Ambani’s total net worth has been pegged at $101 billion. Elon Musk topped the Index with a net worth of $222 billion as Jeff Bezos held the second spot with $191 billion. 

"The index is a dynamic measure of personal wealth based on changes in markets, the economy and Bloomberg reporting,” the publication said.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani ranked 14 in the Index, with a total net worth of $73.3 billion. 

Other Indians on the Index include Wipro’s Azim Premji at the 33rd spot, HCL’s Shiv Nadar at the 43rd spot and D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani at the 69th place. 

As far as RIL is concerned, there has been a transformation afoot, with the energy major’s foray into retail, telecommunications and e-commerce. Since its launch in 2016, Reliance Jio already holds a sizeable market share. In fact, it added more than 65.1 lakh subscribers in July alone.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

 

Outlook Business Team Mukesh Ambani Business
