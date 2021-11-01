Mahindra & Mahindra's Total Sales In October Falls Nearly 6% To 41,908

Vehicle manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra registered a nearly 6 per cent year-over-year fall in vehicle sales in October at 41,908 units. The number is inclusive of sales of passenger and commercial vehicles along with exports. It had recorded sales of 44,539 units in the comparable period last year.

The company mentioned that shortage of semi-conductor parents continued to affect its operations. “Demand for vehicles across our product portfolio remains robust. We have received an unprecedented response for XUV700 and as per our commitment, we have commenced deliveries of the petrol variant to customers. Exports remain strong with a 57 per cent increase. The supply chain issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to be dynamic as we focus on managing the situation in the short term," CEO of the automotive division at Mahindra & Mahindra, Veejay Nakra said in the press statement.

The manufacturer's utility segment sold 20,034 vehicles in October. The overall passenger vehicle business, which is inclusive of UVs, cars and vans, sold 20,130 vehicles in October. This is an 8 per cent increase over the comparable period last year. Exports for the month of October 2021 stood at 3174 vehicles.

Mahindra and Mahindra's total auto sales in September had fallen by approx 21.7% to 28,112 on a year-over-year basis in September 2021.