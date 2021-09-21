Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

M2P Fintech Acquires Credit Card Startup Wizi

As part of the acquisition, the cofounders of Wizi, Venkatesan, Abishek and Rajesh will take up leadership roles at M2P.

M2P Fintech Acquires Credit Card Startup Wizi

Trending

M2P Fintech Acquires Credit Card Startup Wizi
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T14:18:47+05:30
Aditya Rangroo

Aditya Rangroo

More stories from Aditya Rangroo
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 2:18 pm

M2P fintech, Asia’s leading API infrastructure company announced the acquisition of Wizi, a Credit card focussed fintech to better serve Banks and businesses with new-age onboarding and digital originations.

The deal was a mix of cash and stock, and values Wizi at around $5 million, sources privy to the development told Economic Times.  However, M2P founders declined to comment on the deal specifics.

Madhusudanan R, cofounder at M2P Fintech said the company rolled out the programable credit card stack in March this year and in the first 6 months it signed up over half a dozen banks. “We realized most banks in the card issuance space did not have digital origination capabilities coupled with most incumbent products lacking basic mobile interfaces for customers to manage their credit card account, Wizi serves both these gaps elegantly,” he said.

Related Stories

M2P Fintech Invests $4 Million In LivQuik Technology

With Wizi’s early traction, Madhusudanan said, the company is excited with the prospect of taking the platform capabilities to the top 50 banks in India and potentially take it to the rest of the world. 

As a part of the acquisition, the cofounders of Wizi Venkatesan, Abishek, and Rajesh will take up product leadership roles at M2P and will bolster the credit cards stack. 

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Wizi’s vision to democratize the credit card buying experience using its proprietary recommendation engine coupled with the programmable credit card stack of M2P augurs well for the roll-out of hyper-personalized credit card offerings in the Indian market.

It adds to the ‘Card in a Box’ proposition of M2P, further strengthening its capabilities that were launched earlier in the year. 

Meanwhile, Abishek and Rajesh added that India has the potential to reach 100 million unique credit card users in the next 3 years. “We hope to contribute meaningfully to help realize this vision by enabling every bank or fintech to get to market faster,” they added further.

Tags

Aditya Rangroo New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices By Around 2% From October 1

Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices By Around 2% From October 1

Elevating Customer Experience: Do you Want to Try a Few New Routes?

HDFC Launches Festive Offer, Home Loans at 6.7% Till 31 October

SpiceJet Gets Shareholders' Approval To Transfer Logistics Biz On Slump Sale Basis To Subsidiary

Fed Likely To Signal A Coming Pullback In Economic Support

Asian Shares Extend Losses As China Worries Darken Sentiment

Sebi Drops Adjudication Proceedings Against RIL In Alleged Incorrect Financial Disclosures Matter

Nestle India Hikes Prices By 1-3% Across Product Portfolios

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Business

Business News Roundup: September 20, 2021

Business News Roundup: September 20, 2021

RBI To Conduct Sale And Purchase Of G-Secs On 23rd September

RBI To Conduct Sale And Purchase Of G-Secs On 23rd September

GST Compensation Conundrum: Opposition-Ruled States, Centre Face-Off Continues

GST Compensation Conundrum: Opposition-Ruled States, Centre Face-Off Continues

CCI Approves Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone's 10% Stake-Buy In Gangavaram Port

CCI Approves Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone's 10% Stake-Buy In Gangavaram Port

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Naseer A Ganai / The authorities have suspended internet and mobile phone services in the Uri sector. 'I assure you that we are alert and our troops on the ground are alert as well,' said an Army officer.

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

PTI / The result put KKR in fifth spot while RCB remain static at third.

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Outlook Correspondent / Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Barua to hold talks with the government and give peace a chance soon after becoming chief minister in May.

Advertisement