Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Loss Making Penny Stock Vegetable Products Rallies Nearly 1,000% In 2021

During the quarter ended September 2021, Vegetable Products clocked zero revenue from operations and posted net loss of Rs 18.23 crore.

Loss Making Penny Stock Vegetable Products Rallies Nearly 1,000% In 2021

Trending

Loss Making Penny Stock Vegetable Products Rallies Nearly 1,000% In 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T13:13:35+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 1:13 pm

Shares of little known edible oil maker Vegetable Products Limited have surged a whopping 975 per cent or 11 times in calendar year 2021. The BSE-listed penny stock has been hitting upper circuit on a daily basis since November 25 and its circuit filter has been revised to 5 per cent from 20 per cent last month. In the last 27 sessions, the stock has surged 430 per cent.

The Kolkata-based Vegetable Products Limited makes plant-based edible oil and markets under the brand name of Pratap Vanaspati. The sharp surge in share price of Vegetable Products can be attributed to reduction in import duty by government following a surge in global commodity prices, analysts said.

Earlier this week, major edible oil producers reduced maximum retail prices of their products by 10-15 per cent to provide relief to consumers, industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) said.

The government reduced import duty on December 20 when the basic customs duty on refined palm oil was brought down to 12.5 per cent from 17.5 per cent till the end of March 2022.

During the quarter ended September 2021, Vegetable Products clocked zero revenue from operations and its other income came in at Rs 8.27 lakh. The company posted net loss of Rs 18.23 crore in second quarter of current financial year.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

In the first quarter of current fiscal, Vegetable Products posted profit of Rs 2.95 lakh on zero revenue from operations and Rs 9.25 lakh from revenue from other income.

The stock exchange on November 30 sought clarification from the company regarding price movement in its shares price and the company said that it was not aware of the reason of significant movement in the price of shares of the Company. "The movement in the share price is purely market driven and may be combination of various factors including market conditions," Vegetabl Products said in its clarification on November 30.

Vegetable Products share price was in very high demand as there were pending buy orders for 3.73 lakh shares while no sellers were seen on the BSE.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Yearender 2021 Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Stock Market 2022: Omicron, Budget, Polls, Global Trends To Dominate Horizon

Stock Market 2022: Omicron, Budget, Polls, Global Trends To Dominate Horizon

Retail-Led Credit Model Facing Headwinds As Home Loan Delinquencies Rise: RBI

Government Extends Annual GST Return Filing Deadline For FY21 Till February 28

Neo-Bank Jupiter Gets Rs 641 Crore Funding Led By Tiger Global, Sequoia

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI

Bitcoin, Doge, Shiba Inu slide; Elon Musk predicts official currency of Mars

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; Tata Steel, Wipro Gain, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Decline

Should You Buy Term Insurance Plans With Return Of Premium Feature?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Are You Under Peer Pressure To Buy Crypto?

Are You Under Peer Pressure To Buy Crypto?

‘Sextortion’: Financial Fraudsters Take to Dating Apps. Here’s How to Avoid Such Dates

‘Sextortion’: Financial Fraudsters Take to Dating Apps. Here’s How to Avoid Such Dates

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks To Customer Protection: RBI FSR Report

ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Naseer Ganai / On Wednesday evening the police said six militants of proscribed Jaish Mohammad outfit were killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir. The police said four of the killed militants have been identified.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Outlook Web Desk / Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Advertisement