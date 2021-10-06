Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Union Cabinet Approves Rs 4,445 Crore PM MITRA Yojana To Setup Mega Textile Parks

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said this move is inspired by 5F vision of PM Modi - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

2021-10-06T16:59:43+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 4:59 pm

Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved setting up of 7 PM Mega Integrated Textile Region & Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crores over 5 years.

Addressing a cabinet briefing, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said,  "this move is inspired by 5F vision of PM Modi - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign."

Here are highlights:

- Government approves Rs 4,445 crore outlay for textiles scheme for a period of five years to empower the textile sector.

- Approval for 7 mega integrated textile region and apparel (PM MITRA) parks announced as part of the scheme.

- It is expected to create 21 lakh jobs and boost production and export led growth.

- MITRA Parks would be set up in greenfield and brownfield sites in various willing states.

- Support worth Rs 500 crore to all greenfield and Rs 200 crore to brownfield MITRA parks for development announced.

- Support announced worth Rs 300 crore to all MITRA parks to incentivise competitiveness of the manufacturing units.

- PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages for FY 2020-21 applicable to all eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

- The financial implication PLB payout estimated to be Rs 1984.73 crore.

- The wage calculation ceiling for PLB to the eligible employees is Rs 7000 per month.

- Maximum amount payable per employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.

Business
