Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved setting up of 7 PM Mega Integrated Textile Region & Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crores over 5 years.

Addressing a cabinet briefing, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, "this move is inspired by 5F vision of PM Modi - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign."

Here are highlights:

- Government approves Rs 4,445 crore outlay for textiles scheme for a period of five years to empower the textile sector.

- Approval for 7 mega integrated textile region and apparel (PM MITRA) parks announced as part of the scheme.

- It is expected to create 21 lakh jobs and boost production and export led growth.

- MITRA Parks would be set up in greenfield and brownfield sites in various willing states.

- Support worth Rs 500 crore to all greenfield and Rs 200 crore to brownfield MITRA parks for development announced.

- Support announced worth Rs 300 crore to all MITRA parks to incentivise competitiveness of the manufacturing units.

- PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages for FY 2020-21 applicable to all eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

- The financial implication PLB payout estimated to be Rs 1984.73 crore.

- The wage calculation ceiling for PLB to the eligible employees is Rs 7000 per month.

- Maximum amount payable per employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days.