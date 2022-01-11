Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

JSW Steel's Output Grows 28% To Over 5 MT In October-December Period

JSW Steel's standalone output rose by 8 per cent to 4.41 MT from 4.08 MT in the year-ago quarter.

JSW Steel's Output Grows 28% To Over 5 MT In October-December Period

Trending

JSW Steel's Output Grows 28% To Over 5 MT In October-December Period
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T12:34:04+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 12:34 pm

JSW Steel on Tuesday posted a 28 per cent year-on-year growth in group combined steel production at 5.35 million tonnes (MT) during the quarter ended December 30, 2021.

In a statement, the JSW Group company said it had produced 4.18 MT in the October-December period of the financial year 2020-21.

 "JSW Steel reported group's combined crude steel production at 5.35 million tonnes for Q3 FY22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL)," it said.

JSW Steel's standalone output rose by 8 per cent to 4.41 MT from 4.08 MT in the year-ago quarter, the statement said.

The capacity utilisation of existing operations at the standalone level was at 94 per cent during the third quarter of the ongoing 2021-22 financial year.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified  $13 billion JSW Group.

JSW Group has other business interests also in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.

Tags

Press Trust of India JSW Steel JSW lspat Special Products Limited Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

WTO General Council Discusses India's Call For Holding Virtual Ministerial Meet On Pandemic Response

WTO General Council Discusses India's Call For Holding Virtual Ministerial Meet On Pandemic Response

Equity Inflow in Mutual Funds At Record High

Shares Of Vodafone Idea Tumble Nearly 19%

Outward Investments By Indian Companies Fell By 8% To $2.05 Billion In December

Vedanta Plans To Be The ESG Leader In The Natural Resources Sector, Says Priya Agarwal Hebbar

115 Automobile Companies File Applications Under PLI Scheme

Global Crypto Trading Volume Up Almost 44% But Prices Down

Blackstone Exits Mindspace Business Parks REIT; Sells Stake For Rs 1,740 Crore To Platinum Illumination Trust

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Business

Government To Own 36% Stake In Vodafone Idea As It Converts Debt To Equity

Government To Own 36% Stake In Vodafone Idea As It Converts Debt To Equity

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; HDFC, Reliance Gain, Tata Steel Bajaj Finance Fall

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; HDFC, Reliance Gain, Tata Steel Bajaj Finance Fall

All You Need to Know About Crypto Fear and Greed Index

All You Need to Know About Crypto Fear and Greed Index

Paytm’s Lending Business Surge 401%, GMV Recorded At 37% For Q3 Of FY22

Paytm’s Lending Business Surge 401%, GMV Recorded At 37% For Q3 Of FY22

Read More from Outlook

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

Outlook Web Bureau / Pranksters hacked Novak Djokovic's virtual deportation hearing in Melbourne as it crashed several times and streamed loud music and pornography.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement