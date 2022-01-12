Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

Infosys, in 2019, was given the contract to develop the new portal. It was launched in June last year and stakeholders had reported glitches and difficulties in the functioning of the portal.

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO

Trending

Infosys Working Very Closely With IT Department On Tax Portal: Infosys CEO
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T23:52:07+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 11:52 pm

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Wednesday said the company is working closely with the Income Tax Department on the next set of areas related to the I-T portal as new modules will be added to it.

Infosys, in 2019, was given the contract to develop the new portal. It was launched in June last year and stakeholders had reported glitches and difficulties in the functioning of the portal.

"On the I-T project, we are extremely proud that as of December 31, as was reported, 5.8 crore returns were filed through that timeframe. On the day itself, over 46 lakh returns were filed and the deadline was maintained..." Parekh told reporters.

He also said that users were able to use the portal to file their tax returns and that the company was grateful that it could contribute to the Digital India vision.

"Going forward, we are working very closely with the (I-T) Department on the next set of areas that will become part of this system as new modules are put together," he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

In the wake of glitches being reported on the portal, the finance ministry on August 23 had "summoned" Parekh to explain why issues continued to plague the portal.

Several technical issues have since been resolved and the performance of the portal has substantially stabilised.

On December 16, senior officials of the ministry had a meeting with the Infosys team on the preparedness of the e-filing website during the peak filing period.

In that meeting, Infosys had informed the officials about the steps taken, including augmentation of the technical infrastructure and setting up a dedicated war room to monitor the performance of the portal.

Nearly 5.89 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for 2020-21 fiscal (ended March 2021) have been filed on the portal till December 31, 2021. Out of the total, more than 46.11 lakh ITRs have been filed on December 31 alone.

Tags

Press Trust of India Infosys Income Tax Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

NCLAT To Hear Amazon's Plea Against CCI Order On Thursday

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback Program

US Inflation Soared 7% In Past Year, The Most Since 1982

SC Pulls Up Supertech, Warns Directors For Playing Truant With Court

Government Will Remain An Investor, Telecom Companies To Run By Professionals: Telecom Minister

Telecom Companies Will Not Become PSUs: Government

Textile, Apparel Exports Surge To $29.8 Billion During April-December Period

Rs 1 Million Worth '83' Movie Collectible NFTs Sold Within An Hour of Launch; Bitcoin Rises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from Business

Markets Near All-Time High; What Should You Do?

Markets Near All-Time High; What Should You Do?

Give Tax Exemption To Work From Home Expenses, Suggests Deloitte

Give Tax Exemption To Work From Home Expenses, Suggests Deloitte

TCS Q3 Profit Rises To Rs 9,769 Crore, Announces Buyback Worth Rs 18,000 Crore

TCS Q3 Profit Rises To Rs 9,769 Crore, Announces Buyback Worth Rs 18,000 Crore

Companies Plan To Increase CSR Funding Towards Skilling, Education In 2022: Survey

Companies Plan To Increase CSR Funding Towards Skilling, Education In 2022: Survey

Read More from Outlook

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Koushik Paul / Saina Nehwal had Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar as personal coaches at different times. She now trains with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement