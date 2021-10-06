Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Influencer Marketing Agency Krazyfox Set To Expand Globally

The company has officially signed 1000+ creators and 200+ influencers in various parts of the world to deliver the best content and influencer marketing results to their customers.

Trending

2021-10-06T16:31:12+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 4:31 pm

Krazyfox, one of the leading multi-channel networks, has announced its expansion in the markets of Bangladesh, UAE and Middle Eastern region.

The expansion is backed by the growing demand for appealing and entertaining content by brands across the globe to promote their businesses. 

The company has officially signed 1000+ creators and 200+ influencers in various parts of the world to deliver the best content and influencer marketing results to their customers. Besides, the strong offline network of over 400 + college ambassadors provides strength to the business. It helps brands to establish themselves between the youth belonging to different colleges and universities.

As e-commerce and social media converge, GenZ is making their purchasing decisions after considering the reviews of the influencers they follow. Therefore, it becomes necessary for the brands to reinforce their brand and foster credibility through effective campaigns and content strategy. Krazyfox’is growing at a fast pace and has an ambitious goal of starting operations in Europe and the US markets in the coming 2-3 years. 

Vishal Srivastava, Co-founder of Krazyfox added, “This is just the beginning chapter for the influencer marketing industry. As an established company in the industry, we believe that it will grow by 2000 percent in the coming 2-3 years. We are already working in the Bangladesh market with the leading short video platform Snack Video. Besides, we are collaborating with other internet companies as well.”

Pune-based KrazyFox is India's fastest-growing multi-channel network. It creates and executes inspiring Influencer marketing strategies and campaigns for various brands. It helps creators and Influencers monetize their digital platforms by partnering them with various clients on the Influencer marketing campaigns. 

