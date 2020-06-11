June 11, 2020
Poshan
In 5th Straight Daily Rise, Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked By 60 Paise/litre

This is the fifth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

PTI 11 June 2020
People with their vehicles are seen at a petrol station during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Nagaon District.
File photo
Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 60 paise per litre each - the fifth straight daily increase in rates since oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 a litre from Rs 71.62, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In five hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.83. 

