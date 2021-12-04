Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

Indraprastha Gas Limited tweeted on Friday that prices of CNG would be hiked in Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan from 6 A.M. on Saturday.

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan

Trending

IGL Increases Price Of CNG In Delhi, Haryana And Rajasthan
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T19:59:29+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 7:59 pm

Indraprastha Gas Limited on Friday hiked prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. The hike has been in effect from 6 A.M. on Saturday. 

CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi was hiked to Rs 53.04 for every kg whereas the price in Gurugram stood at Rs 60.40 per kg. 

Prices were hiked in Haryana's Rewari, Karnal and Kaithal as well. CNG was being sold at Rs 61.10 per kg in Rewari and Rs 59.30 in Karnal and Kathial. 

In Rajasthan's Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand, CNG was being sold at Rs 67.31 per kg. 

Automobile magazine, Autocar says the market has witnessed a spike in demand for CNG vehicles. This notwithstanding the pre-Diwali cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively for every litre. The publication reports that as per industry data, about 1.01 lakh CNG vehicles were sold in the country in the three months ending September, this year. This was a 97 per cent growth over sales recorded in the comparable period last year. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

CNG despite the recent hike continues to be much cheaper than petrol other than offering better fuel economy. At the time of publishing, petrol in Delhi was available at Rs 95.41 per litre and diesel was being sold at Rs 86.67 per litre. 

In Jaipur, petrol was being sold at Rs 107.06 for every litre whereas diesel was being sold at Rs 90.70 for every litre. 

On Friday, shares of the company had closed 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 505.60 on the BSE and 1.49 per cent higher at Rs 505.50 on the NSE. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team CNG: Clean Fuel CNG Cars Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement