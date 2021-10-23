ICICI Bank Reports 30 Per Cent Rise In Profit After Tax At Rs 5,511 Crore In Q2

Private lender ICICI Bank reported its consolidated profit after taxes grew 30 per cent to reach Rs 5,511 crore in the second quarter. This compares to Rs 4,251 crore reported in the comparable period last year.

Net Interest income grew 24.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis in Q2 at Rs 11,690 crore. The net interest income for the comparable period last year was Rs 9,366 crore.

Net non-performing assets declined by 12 per cent on a sequential basis at Rs 8,161 crore as of September 30, 2021, from Rs 9,306 crore on June 30, 2021.

The net NPA ratio declined to 0.99 per cent as of September 30, 2021, from 1.16 per cent reported on June 30, 2021.