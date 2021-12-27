Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Home Healthcare Startup Zorgers Bags Angel Funding From Ritu Marya Family Office

The funds will be used towards expanding their presence across geographies, and for mobilising 50,000 healthcare professionals in the next two years.

Home Healthcare Startup Zorgers Bags Angel Funding From Ritu Marya Family Office

Trending

Home Healthcare Startup Zorgers Bags Angel Funding From Ritu Marya Family Office
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T17:29:10+05:30
Aditya Rangroo

Aditya Rangroo

More stories from Aditya Rangroo
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 5:29 pm

Home healthcare startup Zorgers said it has raised angel funding from Ritu Marya Family Office.

The funds will be used towards expanding their presence across geographies, and for mobilising 50,000 healthcare professionals in the next two years, the company said in a statement.

However, the company's didn't dislcose the amount it has raised.

Varun Gupta, Founder and CEO, Zorgers, said “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of home healthcare and the impact it can have on India’s overburdened healthcare system. There is a definitive need for a professionally managed and organized home healthcare setup that offers the highest standards of customer service.

“At Zorgers, over the last eight years, we have received an overwhelming response for our quality of care and our patient-centric approach. This investment further strengthens our mission towards making Zorgers a preferred partner for high-quality home healthcare,” he said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Commenting on the investment,Ritu Marya, said, “The home healthcare space is still in its early days in India and would see massive growth. The percentage share of the elderly population in India is said to rise from 10.1 percent in 2021 and is projected to touch 13.1 percent in 2031. When we start seeing things for an aging and ailing India, different opportunities are waiting to happen.”

In Zorgers, we found a team that was both passionate about home healthcare and deeply strategic about the business. They are championing Operational efficiency (ERP, App & MIS data analytics) which uses Cloud/network for Healthcare professionals and service providers through a data-driven intelligence platform. Zorgers with its emphasis on medically driven protocols and patient-centricity has the potential to become a leading player in the home healthcare space., Marya said.

Chandigarh-based Zorgers is an eight-year-old healthcare startup that specializes in at-home healthcare and provides services like ICU at Home, Critical Care, and End-of-Life Palliative Care, Assisted Living-Elderly Care, Cancer Treatment at Home, Dialysis at Home, and Physiotherapy, along with a plethora of clinical procedures. The start-up currently has a fleet of 4500 healthcare professionals across the country, including 50 + doctors on board. 

With growing lifestyle diseases putting a significant burden on healthcare infrastructure, and the spiraling cost of hospital-based care, Home Healthcare has emerged as the fastest growing industry in recent times.

Managed Home Healthcare comes as a relief at both end-Healthcare setups and end consumers, the patients. As per statistics, currently 38 crore Indians need healthcare at home in the country. With increasing consumer receptiveness and rising clinician acceptance, the Home Healthcare market is expected to be 14.2 US Billion dollars by 2025. In the Post Covid Era, Indians’ acceptance of home healthcare has multiplied manifold. 

Zorgers currently offers its services in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and plans to expand its service network to 30+ Cities. The company has recently closed a franchise partner in Delhi, and are looking for franchise partners across India, particularly in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

To date, the startup has serviced 25,000+ patients, currently has 10+operational units, and delivered 13+ million hours of care. By 2025, Zorgers intends to create an active workforce of 1 lakh trained and quality caregivers. 

Tags

Aditya Rangroo Zorgers Ritu Marya Family Office Funding Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

AstaGuru’s Modern Indian Art Auction Begins Today

Medanta Brand Owner Global Health, Veeda Clinical Get Sebi's Nod To Float IPOs

Shriram Automall Partners With Ashok Leyland To Launch Used Commercial Vehicle Biz

Rupee Settles 3 Paise Higher At 75 Against US Dollar, Gold Price Rises By Rs 18

Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Dr.Reddy’s Share Gains As Sensex Ends 295.93 Points Higher

HP Adhesives Shares Surge 16% On Market Debut. Should You Buy?

Economy 2022: Inflation Woes To Ease On Better Production, Economic Recovery

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI Says RBL Bank’s Financial Health Stable, Dismisses Speculative Reports

RBI Says RBL Bank’s Financial Health Stable, Dismisses Speculative Reports

Investments Via P-Notes Plunge To Rs 94,826 Crore in November

Investments Via P-Notes Plunge To Rs 94,826 Crore in November

Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

Capillary Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 850 Crore Via IPO

Capillary Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 850 Crore Via IPO

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Outlook Web Desk / Why did the government freeze the accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity? A string of allegations and counter allegations have flooded Twitter. Here's what we know so far.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement