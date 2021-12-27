Home Healthcare Startup Zorgers Bags Angel Funding From Ritu Marya Family Office

Home healthcare startup Zorgers said it has raised angel funding from Ritu Marya Family Office.

The funds will be used towards expanding their presence across geographies, and for mobilising 50,000 healthcare professionals in the next two years, the company said in a statement.

However, the company's didn't dislcose the amount it has raised.

Varun Gupta, Founder and CEO, Zorgers, said “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of home healthcare and the impact it can have on India’s overburdened healthcare system. There is a definitive need for a professionally managed and organized home healthcare setup that offers the highest standards of customer service.

“At Zorgers, over the last eight years, we have received an overwhelming response for our quality of care and our patient-centric approach. This investment further strengthens our mission towards making Zorgers a preferred partner for high-quality home healthcare,” he said.

Commenting on the investment,Ritu Marya, said, “The home healthcare space is still in its early days in India and would see massive growth. The percentage share of the elderly population in India is said to rise from 10.1 percent in 2021 and is projected to touch 13.1 percent in 2031. When we start seeing things for an aging and ailing India, different opportunities are waiting to happen.”

In Zorgers, we found a team that was both passionate about home healthcare and deeply strategic about the business. They are championing Operational efficiency (ERP, App & MIS data analytics) which uses Cloud/network for Healthcare professionals and service providers through a data-driven intelligence platform. Zorgers with its emphasis on medically driven protocols and patient-centricity has the potential to become a leading player in the home healthcare space., Marya said.

Chandigarh-based Zorgers is an eight-year-old healthcare startup that specializes in at-home healthcare and provides services like ICU at Home, Critical Care, and End-of-Life Palliative Care, Assisted Living-Elderly Care, Cancer Treatment at Home, Dialysis at Home, and Physiotherapy, along with a plethora of clinical procedures. The start-up currently has a fleet of 4500 healthcare professionals across the country, including 50 + doctors on board.

With growing lifestyle diseases putting a significant burden on healthcare infrastructure, and the spiraling cost of hospital-based care, Home Healthcare has emerged as the fastest growing industry in recent times.

Managed Home Healthcare comes as a relief at both end-Healthcare setups and end consumers, the patients. As per statistics, currently 38 crore Indians need healthcare at home in the country. With increasing consumer receptiveness and rising clinician acceptance, the Home Healthcare market is expected to be 14.2 US Billion dollars by 2025. In the Post Covid Era, Indians’ acceptance of home healthcare has multiplied manifold.

Zorgers currently offers its services in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, and plans to expand its service network to 30+ Cities. The company has recently closed a franchise partner in Delhi, and are looking for franchise partners across India, particularly in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

To date, the startup has serviced 25,000+ patients, currently has 10+operational units, and delivered 13+ million hours of care. By 2025, Zorgers intends to create an active workforce of 1 lakh trained and quality caregivers.