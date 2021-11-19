Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Hindalco Industries Arm Completes Acquisition Of Ryker Base's 5.2 Crore Shares For Rs 167 Crore

The company had earlier said the acquisition will strengthen Hindalco's copper rod manufacturing capacity by providing a time-to-market advantage.

Hindalco Industries Arm Completes Acquisition Of Ryker Base's 5.2 Crore Shares For Rs 167 Crore

Trending

Hindalco Industries Arm Completes Acquisition Of Ryker Base's 5.2 Crore Shares For Rs 167 Crore
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T09:17:24+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 9:17 am

Hindalco Industries on Thursday said its arm Renuka Investments and Finance has completed the acquisition of 5.2 crore shares of Ryker Base for a consideration of Rs 167.54 crore.

However, this is subject to the adjustment of the final purchase price in accordance with the sale and purchase agreement (SPA), Hindalco Industries said in a filing to the BSE.

"Renuka Investments and Finance Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) has completed the acquisition of 5,20,20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Ryker Base Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rs 1,675.4 million (Rs 167.54 crore), subject to adjustment of the final purchase price in accordance with the SPA," it said.

Consequent to the said acquisition, Ryker Base Pvt Ltd has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renuka Investments and Finance Ltd, it added.

The company had earlier said the acquisition will strengthen Hindalco's copper rod manufacturing capacity by providing a time-to-market advantage, allowing the company to cater to the growing demand from the electrical and electronics sectors.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Ryker's 2,25,000-tonne plant for manufacturing cast and rolled copper wire rods is located at Waghodia (Gujarat). Hindalco operates one of the world's largest single-location custom copper smelters at Dahej in Gujarat, with a copper rod capacity of 3,45,000 tonnes.

"Hindalco's copper is a vital input into India's accelerating journey on electrification, urbanisation, renewables and e-mobility. Keeping the needs of the nation and industry in mind, the company has taken the step to expand its capacity," Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries, had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Hindalco Industries Renuka Investments and Finance Ryker Base Acquisition Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Key To A Startup’s Success And Sustained Growth

Key To A Startup’s Success And Sustained Growth

Five Things To Consider Before Taking A Gold Loan

Covid-19 Led To Financial Crisis Among 81% Of Indian Employees: Report

Supreme Court Allows Govt To Sell Hindustan Zinc Stake In Open Market, Says Vedanta

Single Day's Loss Not Equivalent To Whole Picture: Paytm Founder On Stock Market Debut

RBI Working Group Suggest Enhanced Data Localisation, Dedicated SROs To Combat Digital Lending Fraud

Why SEBI Wants To Control The Way IPO Proceedings Are Used By Companies

Flawed Business Model Or Bad Timing: Why Paytm Failed To Impress Investors On Listing Day?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Business

80% Global Indians Investing In India, Says HSBC Report

80% Global Indians Investing In India, Says HSBC Report

Rupee Settles 4 Paise Higher At 74.24 Against Dollar On Thursday

Rupee Settles 4 Paise Higher At 74.24 Against Dollar On Thursday

CBDT Processes Refunds Worth Rs 1.19 Lakh Crore To 1.02 Crore Taxpayers

CBDT Processes Refunds Worth Rs 1.19 Lakh Crore To 1.02 Crore Taxpayers

Google Pay To Be Available In 'Hinglish', Notifies Other India-Centric Innovations

Google Pay To Be Available In 'Hinglish', Notifies Other India-Centric Innovations

Read More from Outlook

Centre Has Decided To Repeal Three Farm Laws: PM Modi

Centre Has Decided To Repeal Three Farm Laws: PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / Goal of three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, said PM Modi while addressing the nation.

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Preetha Nair / Though it is about SC verdict on Ayodhya, media is focusing only on one paragraph where I made a clear distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, tells Salman Khurshid about his new book

Paine Quits As Australia Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal

Paine Quits As Australia Test Captain Amid Sexting Scandal

Priya Nagi / Tim Paine had sent an image of himself along with a string of lewd messages to a co-worker in 2017, according to Cricket Australia.

Flawed Business Model Or Bad Timing; Why Paytm Failed To Impress Investors On Listing Day?

Flawed Business Model Or Bad Timing; Why Paytm Failed To Impress Investors On Listing Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9 per cent discount and closed at a price of Rs 1,560, 27.40 per cent below the offer price.

Advertisement