Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Hindalco Industries Acquires Hydro's Aluminium Extrusion Business In India For Rs 247 Cr

Hindalco said the transaction is expected to close next quarter. The Indian aluminium products maker informed that Hydro's Kuppam plant has a 15,00-ton aluminium extrusions capacity and is capable to carry out surface finishing and fabrication.

Hindalco Industries Acquires Hydro's Aluminium Extrusion Business In India For Rs 247 Cr

Trending

Hindalco Industries Acquires Hydro's Aluminium Extrusion Business In India For Rs 247 Cr
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T18:14:32+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:14 pm

Aluminium-based consumer products maker Hindalco informed on Friday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Norway-headquartered, Hydro's Aluminium Extrusions Business in Andhra Pradesh for an enterprise value of Rs 247 crore. 

The transaction is expected to close next quarter. 

Hindalco stated that the acquisition would further the company's presence in Southern India - which is the second-largest extrusions market in India. The Indian aluminium products maker informed that Hydro's Kuppam plant has a 15,00-ton aluminium extrusions capacity and is capable to carry out surface finishing and fabrication. 

"The acquisition of the Kuppam plant is a strategic step to expand our presence in the upper-end of the value-added market. The plant’s specialised product portfolio will enhance our capabilities in high-end extrusions and fabricated solutions. The acquisition is the latest step in our long-term strategy to augment our downstream business," stated Managing Director at Hindalco, Satish Pai. 

The company added that the acquisition would also help expand its product portfolio and increase revenue from value-added products. It added that the newly-acquired plant would serve as an archetype for Hindalco's upcoming extrusions plant in Silvassa in Western India. 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

According to Hindalco, the aluminium extrusions market in India is expected to grow from 373,000 tonnes at present to about 850,000 tonnes by 2030. It added that once commissioned the Silvassa and Kuppam plants would boost the company's total extrusions capacity to 109,000 tonnes from the present 60,000 tonnes. 

At the time of publishing, Hindalco's stock was up 1.07 per cent at Rs 455.35 on the BSE. the stock was trading 1.05 per cent higher at Rs 455.25 on the NSE. 

In November, the Aditya Birla subsidiary had announced its acquisition of 100 per cent equity in wire and cable maker Polycab India's wholly-owned subsidiary, Ryker Base in an all-cash deal for an enterprise value of Rs 323 crore (Rs 3,230 million). Post-debt and capital and working capital adjustment, the purchase value came to around Rs 167 crore. 

Hindalco had stated that the acquisition would strengthen its copper rod manufacturing capacity by, "providing a time to time market advantage allowing the Company to cater to the growing demand from electrical and electronic sectors."

Tags

Outlook Business Team Hindalco Industries Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Snapdeal Files Papers With Sebi To Raise Funds Worth Rs 1,250 Crore Via IPO

Snapdeal Files Papers With Sebi To Raise Funds Worth Rs 1,250 Crore Via IPO

JSW Cement Shares Jump Over 3% After SBI Acquires Minority Stake For Rs 100 Crore

MapmyIndia Shares Make Stellar Debut, List At 53% Premium. Read What Experts Say

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, NTCP, Titan Share Rises As Sensex Jumps Over 600 Points

Bitcoin Below Psychological Mark of $47,000, Shiba Inu On Upward Journey

CMS Info Systems Bags Rs 330 Crore Funding Ahead of IPO. Should You Subscribe?

These 10 Stocks Investors Must Watch For Gains In Today’s Trading Session

From Jan 1, You Won't Need Your Debit Or Credit Card To Shop Online

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Business

Minors Can Invest In Equities, But Should They? Top Three Factors To Consider

Minors Can Invest In Equities, But Should They? Top Three Factors To Consider

Cryptocurrencies Under Cyber Threat; Vulnerability On The Rise

Cryptocurrencies Under Cyber Threat; Vulnerability On The Rise

Crypto Bill In India May Be Deferred; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Falling Continues

Crypto Bill In India May Be Deferred; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Falling Continues

What Led To The Monday Bloodbath On Dalal Street: Things You Need To Know

What Led To The Monday Bloodbath On Dalal Street: Things You Need To Know

Read More from Outlook

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Tabeenah Anjum / Giving loan waivers to farmers and creating jobs for the unemployed appear to be most difficult for Rajasthan Congress. What are its challenges ahead?

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Equalise Vs Korea In 2nd Quarter

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Equalise Vs Korea In 2nd Quarter

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement