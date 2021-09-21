Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
HDFC Launches Festive Offer, Home Loans at 6.7% Till 31 October

Under the festive scheme, HDFC said that customers can avail HDFC Home Loan starting at 6.70% per annum effective September 20, 2021.

HDFC Launches Festive Offer, Home Loans at 6.7% Till 31 October

HDFC Launches Festive Offer, Home Loans at 6.7% Till 31 October
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 11:50 am

Housing finance company  HDFC on Tuesday announced a festive offer in line with peers like SBI with home loans starting from 6.70%

Last week, SBI as part of the festival bonanza offered a concessional home loan rate of 6.70% under its festive offer. This was followed by other lenders like Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda.

“Housing is much more affordable today than it ever was. In the last couple of years, property prices have more or less remained the same in major pockets across the country while income levels have gone up,” said Renu Sud Karnad, managing director, HDFC Ltd.  

Record low-interest rates, subsidies under PMAY and the tax benefits have also helped, she said.

Under the festive scheme, HDFC said, "Customers can avail HDFC Home Loan starting at 6.70% per annum effective September 20, 2021. This offer will apply to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category," HDFC said in a statement.

The special festive offer at 6.70% is for all loan slabs and all customers with a credit score of 800 and above.

Before this special offer, the rate for salaried customers for loans above Rs 75 lakh and credit score of 800 and above was 7.15% and for self-employed was 7.30%.

Hence, effective cuts for these customers could be up to 45 bps for salaried and up to 60 bps for self-employed.

The special rate is linked to the borrower's credit score, it said, adding that this is a close-ended scheme and will be valid till October 31.

(With inputs from PTI)

New Delhi Business
