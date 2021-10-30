Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T14:54:42+05:30
Neeraj Thakur

Neeraj Thakur

More stories from Neeraj Thakur
View All

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 2:54 pm

In what could come as the biggest appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic policies, a report by SBI Research claims that the formalisation of the Indian economy has reached 80% of the GDP as compared to just about 48% in FY18.

“For India, post 2016 (the year of demonetisation) plethora of measures which accelerated digitisation of the economy, emergence of gig economy have facilitated higher formalisation of the Indian economy - at rates possibly much faster than most other nations,”read the SBI Research report dated October 29th.

It’s important to note that the government's decision to demonetise high-value currency notes in 2016 had affected the country's informal sector the most. Since then, various economists and agencies including the RBI have pointed to the distress in the informal sector that employed 93 per cent of the country’s workforce.

The NDA government, on its part has been claiming that all the measures post demonetisation have been taken to shift the informal economy towards formalisation through Goods and Services Tax and digital payments.

The government had introduced zero MDR policy on digital financial transactions through UPI ( United Payments Interface) to enable adoption of digital payments even by small merchants earning less than Rs 20,000 a month.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

“...there has been a positive development in the Indian economy amidst the pandemic. Owing to the various efforts of the government, there has been an increase in the formalisation of the economy. Based on specific examples, at least Rs 13 lakh crore has come under the formal economy through various channels over the last few years, including the recent scheme on E-shram portal,” the SBI report said. India’s real GDP was estimated at Rs 135.13 lakh crore in 2020-21.

The report further builds its argument based on the 2011 census report that pegged the informal size of the trade, hotels, transport, communication & broadcasting at 40%. The same census had estimated the informal sector in construction at around 34%, public administration 16%, and manufacturing at 20%.

“However, the significant formalisation efforts of the Government have resulted in almost 100% formalisation in finance, insurance, and to a large extent in real estate and agriculture. The formal finance sector has even expanded by 10% post pandemic, with the Government DBT transfers gaining traction. As expected, the utilities services are also 100% formalised and in fact the formal size expanded by 1% during pandemic,” the SBI report argued.

EPFO Numbers

The SBI report further says, “ Monthly EPFO payroll report provides data on establishments remitting first ECR (Electronic Challan-cumReturn) in a particular month. Based on this data we estimate that since FY18, almost 36.6 lakh jobs have been formalised till Jul’21. We expect that this fiscal formalisation rate will be higher than FY20 but lower than the FY19 level.”

Formalisation of Agricultural Credit and Fuel Payments

“Over the years the usage of KCC (Kisan Credit Card) has increased significantly. In the last 3-4 years the per card outstanding has increased from Rs 96,578 in FY18 to Rs 1,67,416 in FY22, an increase of Rs 70,838. At 6.5 crore cards, the amount which is formalized i.e. Rs 4.6 lakh crore,” says the research report. The report also claims that payments worth Rs 1 lakh crore at petrol pumps have been formalised in the last five years.

Interestingly, a large number of economists believe that the demonetisation and the pandemic have done more harm to the economy than good. India's former RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan while addressing a virtual event organised by the NALSAR University of Law said ”In recent years we have gotten a little less confident. Our belief in economic future has diminished...the pandemic toll has further diminished our self-belief or 'atma vishwas' even further while pushing many in the middle-class into poverty."

Rajan further said the domestic stock market is booming but that hides the fact that many Indians are in deep distress (economically).

Tags

Neeraj Thakur Narendra Modi New Delhi Demonetisation Indian Economy GDP Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bharat Petroleum Plans To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures

Bharat Petroleum Plans To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore Via Non-Convertible Debentures

Department Of Economic Affairs Invites Applications For Next SEBI Chairman

Power Ministry Proposes Amendments To Energy Conservation Act To Push Renewable Energy Resources

Citizen's Belief In The Country's Economic Future Has Diminished: Raghuram Rajan

Index Funds: A Good Starting Point For Beginners

What Makes Retired Bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das The Favourite Of Narendra Modi Govt?

India Expects Record Horticulture Crops Production

Rise In Business, Consumer Sentiments Creating More Jobs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Advertisement

More from Business

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Adani Group Picks Up Minority Stake In Flipkart-Owned Cleartrip

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Dish TV To Approach Registrar Of Companies Seeking Extension To Conduct AGM

Former SC Judge Justice Ashok Bhushan Appointed As NCLAT Chief For 4 Years

Former SC Judge Justice Ashok Bhushan Appointed As NCLAT Chief For 4 Years

Jio Smartphone To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Jio Smartphone To Hit Market From Diwali, Available At Entry Price Of Rs 1,999

Read More from Outlook

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Naseer Ganai / Migrant workers from Bihar drive Kashmir’s construction and agriculture needs. Their exodus after the recent targeted killings will hurt the labour-hungry state.

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Miller Stars; SA Beat SL By 4 Wickets

SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Miller Stars; SA Beat SL By 4 Wickets

Priya Nagi / Follow live cricket scores of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Group 1 Super-12 match here. SA and SL have a win and a loss each.

How Green Was The Valley: Bihari Workers Fleeing Kashmir Bemoan Loss Of Livelihood

How Green Was The Valley: Bihari Workers Fleeing Kashmir Bemoan Loss Of Livelihood

Umesh Kumar Ray / Plight Of Migrant Workers: Economics forced them to leave Bihar. Now terror has made them flee Kashmir.

Advertisement