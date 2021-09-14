Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts

HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts

HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts
Image Courtesy: hal-india.co.in

The Adour engine parts would be further used in Royce's international defence customer base, this follows an MoU signed between the two companies during Aero India 2021

HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts
2021-09-14T17:42:34+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 5:42 pm

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Rolls-Royce will come together to create Make-In-India Adour engine parts. They would be used in the latter's international defence customer base. 

"This is the first order for supply of spares for the Adour Global Supply chain. We plan to be a key player in the supply chain of Adour engines and expect more orders to follow. We look forward to working with Rolls-Royce to build on this capability to serve global market for supply of spares and MRO of Adour engines...", the Bengaluru headquartered compaany said in a press statement. 

This follows the MoU signed by Rolls-Royce and HAL during the Aero India 2021 to establish an authorised maintenance centre for Adour at HAL to support international military customers and operators. HAL CMD R Madhavan said that with over 30 years' experience of supporting repair and maintenance services for the Adour engines in India, HAL has the capability and capacity to support a large defence customer base.

The two companies had signed an MoU to establish an Authorized Maintenance Centre for Adour at HAL for Royce's international military clients.

This partnership comes days after the US automobile maker Ford and General Motors decided to shut their automobile manufacturing plants in the country. 

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Rolls-Royce Business
