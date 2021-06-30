GST Has Reduced Overall Tax Burden On Common Man: PM Modi

June 30, 2021
Stating that GST has been a milestone in the country’s economic landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it has increased transparency

Outlook Web Bureau 30 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:20 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-06-30T16:20:07+05:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government’s decision to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has decreased the overall tax burden on the common man.

Stating that GST has been a milestone in the country’s economic landscape, Modi said it has increased transparency, overall tax collection while decreasing the number of taxes citizens have to pay.

Modi’s comments come in the backdrop of the GST regime completing four years. It was rolled out on July 1, 2017 and it subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT among others.

(With PTI inputs)

