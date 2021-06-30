GST Has Reduced Overall Tax Burden On Common Man: PM Modi

Also read GST On Several Covid Items Cut, But No Change In Cost Of Vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government’s decision to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has decreased the overall tax burden on the common man.

Stating that GST has been a milestone in the country’s economic landscape, Modi said it has increased transparency, overall tax collection while decreasing the number of taxes citizens have to pay.

Modi’s comments come in the backdrop of the GST regime completing four years. It was rolled out on July 1, 2017 and it subsumed 17 local levies like excise duty, service tax and VAT among others.

