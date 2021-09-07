Growcent is a global funding platform that helps companies raise funds to achieve their desired goals and aids entrepreneurs in focusing on their core business.
It offers investment opportunities in fast-growing companies that are evaluated by its team using over 100 parameters to facilitate secure investment with high returns. Growcent has over 1,000 registered companies with a 200-plus global investors’ network.
The Growcent South Asia Investment Summit 2021 will bring together founders, investors and industry experts on a common platform where they can engage, discuss, debate and explain things from their perspective.
Suchetana Ray, Editor, Outlook Business will moderate one of the sessions titled “Start-up Workshop - What investors look at in a start-up”. Suchetana brings with her an experience of working at senior roles in the three mediums of print, TV and digital media. She has spent 10 years with CNN-News18 and ET NOW where she anchored prime-time shows and panel discussions.
Apart from the workshop, the other sessions include detailed discussions about fund-raising with deep insights about the workings of VCs, PEs and angel investors. It will give a peek into the entire process of selection of start-ups to nuances of financing.
Scheduled on September 7 and 8 from 9 am to 5 pm, the two-day virtual summit will be graced by renowned speakers from the start-up ecosystem. It is expected to see over 2,000 attendees with 200-plus investors and over 50 start-ups pitching themselves through presentations. The summit will also explore innovative business ideas and technologies through these presentations.
To attend the Summit, click on https://growcent.com/growcent-south-asia-investment-summit-2021. Here are promo codes for : For investors - GSAI4SEPTSUM21, for founders - GSAS4SEPTSUM21 and for guests - GSAG4SEPTSUMT21
Day 1 - Agenda - Sept 7, 2021
1. Growcent introduction (9:30 am to 10:30 am)
Greetings and welcome notes
Introduction
How Growcent works
Milestones
Start-ups overview
2. Venture Capital funding process (10:30 am to 11:30 am)
How to pitching to VCs
What VCs look at in a start-up
VC fund closing timelines
3. Corporate Venture Capital funding round - Things you need to know (11:30 am to 12:30 pm)
Walk-through of how CVCs work and how they select a start-up for investment
Contribution of CVCs in their selected start-ups
4. Raising funds from angels (12:30 pm to 13:30 pm)
Overview of how angels work
How an angel investor selects a start-up to invest in
5. How Private Equity Funds work (13:30 pm to 14:30 pm)
Overview of how private equity works
Requirements to be fulfilled before going for a private equity round
6. Start-up workshop (14:30 pm to 15:30 pm)
What investors look at in a start-up
Things to be avoided by a start-up
How to reach out to the maximum number of customers
How to expand globally
7. Post-Covid-19 vaccination start-up growth and challenges (15:30 pm to 16:30 pm)
Day 2 - Sept 8, 2021
1. Investors’ Outlook - 2022 (09:30 pm to 10:30 pm)
Discussion or debate on how challenging 2022 will be for investors and start-ups
2. Company presentations - Session 1 (10:30 pm to 12:30 pm)
Each start-up will be given a total of 10 minutes
Founders will be given 5 minutes to introduce their product to investors
The next 5 minutes would be the Q&A round between investors and founders
3. How to protect start-ups legally (11:30 pm to 12:30 pm)
IP registration
Employee agreements
Early publicity challenges
4. Company presentation - Session 2 (12:30 pm to 16:30 pm)
Each start-up will be given a total of 10 minutes
Founders will be given 5 minutes to introduce their product to investors
The next 5 minutes would be the Q&A round between investors and founders
5. Remarks and feedback (16:30 pm to 17:00 pm)
A feedback form will be provided to get summit feedback
