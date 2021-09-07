Growcent is a global funding platform that helps companies raise funds to achieve their desired goals and aids entrepreneurs in focusing on their core business.

It offers investment opportunities in fast-growing companies that are evaluated by its team using over 100 parameters to facilitate secure investment with high returns. Growcent has over 1,000 registered companies with a 200-plus global investors’ network.

The Growcent South Asia Investment Summit 2021 will bring together founders, investors and industry experts on a common platform where they can engage, discuss, debate and explain things from their perspective.

Suchetana Ray, Editor, Outlook Business will moderate one of the sessions titled “Start-up Workshop - What investors look at in a start-up”. Suchetana brings with her an experience of working at senior roles in the three mediums of print, TV and digital media. She has spent 10 years with CNN-News18 and ET NOW where she anchored prime-time shows and panel discussions.

Apart from the workshop, the other sessions include detailed discussions about fund-raising with deep insights about the workings of VCs, PEs and angel investors. It will give a peek into the entire process of selection of start-ups to nuances of financing.

Scheduled on September 7 and 8 from 9 am to 5 pm, the two-day virtual summit will be graced by renowned speakers from the start-up ecosystem. It is expected to see over 2,000 attendees with 200-plus investors and over 50 start-ups pitching themselves through presentations. The summit will also explore innovative business ideas and technologies through these presentations.

To attend the Summit, click on https://growcent.com/growcent-south-asia-investment-summit-2021. Here are promo codes for : For investors - GSAI4SEPTSUM21, for founders - GSAS4SEPTSUM21 and for guests - GSAG4SEPTSUMT21

Day 1 - Agenda - Sept 7, 2021

1. Growcent introduction (9:30 am to 10:30 am)

Greetings and welcome notes

Introduction

How Growcent works

Milestones

Start-ups overview

2. Venture Capital funding process (10:30 am to 11:30 am)

How to pitching to VCs

What VCs look at in a start-up

VC fund closing timelines

3. Corporate Venture Capital funding round - Things you need to know (11:30 am to 12:30 pm)

Walk-through of how CVCs work and how they select a start-up for investment

Contribution of CVCs in their selected start-ups

4. Raising funds from angels (12:30 pm to 13:30 pm)

Overview of how angels work

How an angel investor selects a start-up to invest in

5. How Private Equity Funds work (13:30 pm to 14:30 pm)

Overview of how private equity works

Requirements to be fulfilled before going for a private equity round

6. Start-up workshop (14:30 pm to 15:30 pm)

What investors look at in a start-up

Things to be avoided by a start-up

How to reach out to the maximum number of customers

How to expand globally

7. Post-Covid-19 vaccination start-up growth and challenges (15:30 pm to 16:30 pm)

Day 2 - Sept 8, 2021

1. Investors’ Outlook - 2022 (09:30 pm to 10:30 pm)

Discussion or debate on how challenging 2022 will be for investors and start-ups

2. Company presentations - Session 1 (10:30 pm to 12:30 pm)

Each start-up will be given a total of 10 minutes

Founders will be given 5 minutes to introduce their product to investors

The next 5 minutes would be the Q&A round between investors and founders

3. How to protect start-ups legally (11:30 pm to 12:30 pm)

IP registration

Employee agreements

Early publicity challenges

4. Company presentation - Session 2 (12:30 pm to 16:30 pm)

Each start-up will be given a total of 10 minutes

Founders will be given 5 minutes to introduce their product to investors

The next 5 minutes would be the Q&A round between investors and founders

5. Remarks and feedback (16:30 pm to 17:00 pm)

A feedback form will be provided to get summit feedback

