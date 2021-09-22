Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Godrej Properties Sold Apartments Worth Rs 575 Crore In Noida Project Flats

The real-estate developer added the single-day sale of Rs 575 crore takes the Evergreen's cumulative sales tally in the past six months to approx Rs 1,140 crore.

Image Courtesy: godrejproperty.in

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:49 am

Godrej Properties sold apartments worth Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida, the company said in a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock exchange. The real-estate developer added the single-day sale of Rs 575 crore takes the Evergreen's cumulative sales tally in the past six months to approx Rs 1,140 crore. 

The company forayed into the NCR market back in 2010 and until now added 17 projects across 5 cities with 6 projects having already been delivered, the company said. Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej group.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, the real-estate developer had recorded a booking value of Rs 497 crore, which was a 67.5% fall on a year-over-year period. In the previous financial year, it recorded a total booking value of Rs 6,725 crore which was an approx 13.7% increase on a year-over-year basis. 

