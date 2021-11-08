Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections

Bitcoin is currently trading at $65,200; meme coins witness fall in the last 24 hours

Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections

Trending

Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T12:08:56+05:30
Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar

More stories from Harsh Kumar
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 12:08 pm

Ethereum (ETH), one of the biggest and oldest cryptocurrencies, crossed its all-time high on November 8 and was trading at $4,730 at the time of filing the report, as per data shared by crypto exchange Bitbns. 

Ethereum is awaiting an update of ETH 2.0 which might be another strong driver for its upward price movement. Bitcoin (BTC) got close to its all-time high with a 5 per cent move closing at $65200. The overall global cryptocurrency market’s market cap crossed the $3 trillion mark in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, meme coins have been relatively quieter this week. Shiba Inu(SHIB) is down 5 per cent in the last 24 hours and Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 1.14 per cent. Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000055 and Dogecoin at $0.271784, as per Coinmarketcap.com, at the time of filing this report. 

Other tokens that are seeing all-time highs are Solana (SOL) and AVAX (AVAX), while Binance Coin (BNB) is getting close to its peak, according to Bitbns.

In recent weeks, Australia's biggest bank Commonwealth Bank said it will offer crypto trading to retail customers, while Singaporean authorities have sounded a positive note on the asset class, according to Reuters.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Top NFT Collections

With a volume of 1,237.15 ETH, CryptoPunks is at the top in the NFT (non-fungible token) Collections list and has increased 21.56 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per Coinmarketcap.com. 

HeadDAO witnessed 32 per cent plunges in the last 24 hours, with a volume of 476.74 ETH. Bored Ape Yacht Club saw a fall of 18.81 per cent with a volume of 378.76 ETH, Fidenza by Tyler Hobbes saw an increase of 148.28 per cent with a volume of 360 ETH and CreatureToadz fell 63.65 per cent with a volume of 313.79 ETH, in the last 24 hours.

Tags

Harsh Kumar bitcoin, cryptocurrency Bitcoins Bitcoin / Digital Currency Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Millennials And HNIs Take A Shine To Digital Gold

Millennials And HNIs Take A Shine To Digital Gold

Get A Quick Personal Loan With Just Your Aadhaar Card

Cryptocurrency Diversification: How to Go About It

Mukesh Ambani Isn’t Leaving India, But Why Are So Many Millionaires Leaving The Country?

Sensex Drops 100 Points On Monday, IndusInd Worst Hit

Pre-Market Report: Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma Results Quarterly Results, Paytm IPO To Watch Out For

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Affordable Medicines Are Being Made Available To Poor And Middle Class

Elon Musk Tweets To Ask If He Should Sell Some Tesla Stock

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Business

Equity MFs Attract Rs 40,000 Crore In Sep Quarter. Check What Analysts Say

Equity MFs Attract Rs 40,000 Crore In Sep Quarter. Check What Analysts Say

Coal Dispatch To Power Sector Rises 27% To 59.73 MT In October

Coal Dispatch To Power Sector Rises 27% To 59.73 MT In October

SBI Chief Says India Set To Move Into Next Orbit Of Growth

SBI Chief Says India Set To Move Into Next Orbit Of Growth

NFTs Are Catching The Fancy Of Bollywood Stars

NFTs Are Catching The Fancy Of Bollywood Stars

Read More from Outlook

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Five Years Of Demonetisation: Black Money On Rise Despite Digital Push

Lola Nayar / Five years after demonetisation, though cash usage has declined, it still prevails in property transactions, grocery purchase and payment for services, reveals a national online survey.

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

Vikas Pathak / LK Advani's birthday: One of the key builders of the BJP and the one whose Rath Yatra in 1990 turned India into a two-party democracy, his long career is synonymous with that of the BJP.

Why India Failed In T20 World Cup? Bharat Arun Explains

Why India Failed In T20 World Cup? Bharat Arun Explains

PTI / T20 World Cup 2021 will be India bowling coach Bharat Arun's last assignment for India along with Ravi Shastri and other support staff.

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Chennai Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Stalin, Assures Centre's Support

Outlook Web Desk / The heavy rainfall, aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, led to inundation of most areas in Chennai on Sunday and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs.

Advertisement