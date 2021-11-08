Global Crypto Market Crosses $3 Trillion, CryptoPunks Tops NFTs Collections

Ethereum (ETH), one of the biggest and oldest cryptocurrencies, crossed its all-time high on November 8 and was trading at $4,730 at the time of filing the report, as per data shared by crypto exchange Bitbns.

Ethereum is awaiting an update of ETH 2.0 which might be another strong driver for its upward price movement. Bitcoin (BTC) got close to its all-time high with a 5 per cent move closing at $65200. The overall global cryptocurrency market’s market cap crossed the $3 trillion mark in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, meme coins have been relatively quieter this week. Shiba Inu(SHIB) is down 5 per cent in the last 24 hours and Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 1.14 per cent. Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000055 and Dogecoin at $0.271784, as per Coinmarketcap.com, at the time of filing this report.

Other tokens that are seeing all-time highs are Solana (SOL) and AVAX (AVAX), while Binance Coin (BNB) is getting close to its peak, according to Bitbns.

In recent weeks, Australia's biggest bank Commonwealth Bank said it will offer crypto trading to retail customers, while Singaporean authorities have sounded a positive note on the asset class, according to Reuters.

Top NFT Collections

With a volume of 1,237.15 ETH, CryptoPunks is at the top in the NFT (non-fungible token) Collections list and has increased 21.56 per cent in the last 24 hours, as per Coinmarketcap.com.

HeadDAO witnessed 32 per cent plunges in the last 24 hours, with a volume of 476.74 ETH. Bored Ape Yacht Club saw a fall of 18.81 per cent with a volume of 378.76 ETH, Fidenza by Tyler Hobbes saw an increase of 148.28 per cent with a volume of 360 ETH and CreatureToadz fell 63.65 per cent with a volume of 313.79 ETH, in the last 24 hours.