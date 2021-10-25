Gainers To Losers Stocks: From ICICI Bank To Lemon Tree Hotels. Check The Details

The stock market rubs out all the intraday losses and was trading with a slight gain on Monday’s afternoon deals.

BSE Sensex was trading 217.48 points at about 12: 44 PM, which is 0.36 per cent up or 61,040.

The Nifty 50 index was trading 37.75 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 18,152.65, according to the Zee Business.

Analysts said the fall in small- and mid-cap stocks indicated receding flows from retail investors after getting caught in a correction last week.

Meawhile, some stocks gave investors a reason to laugh and some were laggards. Check the list:

Gainers:

ICICI Bank: up 12.37%

Axis Bank: up 5.61%

Federal Bank: up 2.02%

PNB: 3.30%

SBI: up 2.33%

PVR: Up 6.73%

Balaji Amines: Up 6.91%.

KEC International: Up 6.20%.

Balaji Amines: Up 6.91%.

KEC International: Up 6.20%.

Solar Industries: Up 5.65%.

Tanla Platform: Up 5%.

Mahindra CIE: Up 3.02%

Ingersoll Rand (India): Up 3%.

IFB Industries: Up 1.26%.

Shoppers Stop Up 1.05%.

SAIL: Up 1.07%.

Hindustan Copper: Up 1.31%.

Losers:

IRCTC: down 11.09%

RVNL: down 9.99%

IRCON: down 4.46%

Asian Paints: down 2.31%

Kansai Nerolac: down 2.36%

Shalimar Paints: down 1.64%

Mahindra Holidays: down 5.49%

Lemon Tree Hotels: 2.05%

Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities

Domestic equities look to be muted as of now. High input costs have adversely impacted margins and profitability of select consumer and manufacturing companies despite the steady volume and sales growth.

This essentially raises concerns about the sustainability of earnings rebound in subsequent quarters, which has weighed on sentiments. However, despite that overall performance so far has been good with the sharp growth in revenue aiding double-digit growth in earnings, he said.