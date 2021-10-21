Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Ashok Hariharan, founder and CEO at IDfy, said a billion more people globally are expected to enter the formal economy over the next 5 years.

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Trending

Funding Alerts: IDfy Bags Rs 86 Crore From TransUnion, Blume Ventures; Questt Raises $6.75 Million From Celesta Capital, Premji Invest
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T13:50:59+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 1:50 pm

Mumbai-based ID verification and onboarding solutions company IDfy on Thursday said it has raised Rs 86 crore in its Series F round of funding from TransUnion and Blume Ventures.

The company said in a statement it plans to use the funds to strengthen its product offerings and expand its business and operations.

Ashok Hariharan, founder and CEO at IDfy, said, “a billion more people globally are expected to enter the formal economy over the next 5 years. Our partnership with TransUnion gives us the chance to drive this change on a global scale. Blume Ventures has believed in us from day one.”

Related Stories

Rainbow Economy

Karthik Reddy, the Managing Partner of Blume Ventures, said accurate identification and verification of people is critical for the economy to progress as an estimated 400 million more Indians enter organised employment by 2025 and start accessing mainstream financial services.

“With a majority of these engagements being remote and virtual, we look at IDfy as an infrastructure play that will drive this growth. When we first invested in IDfy, they were already a pioneer in this sector. Our latest investment reaffirms our confidence in the company and its ability to direct digitisation in India as well as globally,” he added.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

IDfy (Baldor Technologies) builds technology products and solutions that accurately authenticate entities. This helps businesses prevent fraud and engage with verified entities with the least amount of friction.

Meanwhile, edtech startup Questt on Thursday said it has raised $6.75 million (Rs 50 crore) in funding, led by Celesta Capital and Premji Invest.

Existing investor Chiratae Ventures increased its shareholding in the series A round, while other existing investors including AET Fund, MarsShot Ventures, Titan Capital, and First Cheque continue to remain invested in the company, Questt said in a statement.

The company plans to use the funds from this round to build deep-tech capabilities to increase its user base, it added.

Akhil Singh, cofounder of Questt, said, “as our nation recovers from the effects of the pandemic, some changes are imperative. Leveraging AI, we aim to drive real value and empower students and teachers. Regardless of where children are, they must have a meaningful and effective learning experience.”

Founded in 2019 by Akhil Singh, Mohsin and Rohit Pande, Questt captures thousands of data points for each student, mapping their grasp of concepts, the difficulty level, and cognitive abilities and helps reduce time spent by teachers on assessing homework, providing them insights around how they can spend more time helping individual students.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team IDfy TransUnion Blume Ventures Questt Celesta Capital Premji Invest Funding Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order

PNB Housing Finance Says SC Dismisses Sebi's Appeal Against SAT Order

Skyber Raises Rs 40 Lakhs Through Encubay Angel Network

Buzzing Stocks: Shoppers Stop Shares Zoom 20 Per Cent, Havells India Shares Tumble 14 Per Cent

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again. Check Out What Fuel Will Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Others

After Posting 58 Percent Rise In Profit In Q2 Earnings, Jubilant FoodWorks’s Shares Price Plunge 5 Per Cent. Should You Buy?

Sensex Rises Over 250 Points In Early Trade. Sun Pharma Top Gainer, Followed By NTPC, HDFC, Others

Sebi Bans 5 Firms From Securities Market, Imposes Rs 50Lakhs Fine. Check Out The Companies Name

Stocks To Watch For Today: L&T Finance Holdings, Havells, Angel Broking, More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from Business

PayPal Set To Acquire Social Media Firm Pinterest For $45 Billion: Report

PayPal Set To Acquire Social Media Firm Pinterest For $45 Billion: Report

Bitcoin Breaches Record $66,000 Mark Day After ETF Debut On NYSE

Bitcoin Breaches Record $66,000 Mark Day After ETF Debut On NYSE

RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Fine On Paytm Payments Bank

RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Fine On Paytm Payments Bank

Rupee Climbs 47 Paise To Close At Nearly Two-Week High Of 74.88 Against Dollar

Rupee Climbs 47 Paise To Close At Nearly Two-Week High Of 74.88 Against Dollar

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Koushik Paul / Misbah-ul-Haq has captained and coached the Pakistan national cricket team. He has himself been a 'victim' of politics in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

Advertisement