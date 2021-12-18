Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian Says It Is Too Early To Celebrate Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian pointed out that the GDP and the Index for Industrial Production (IIP) continue to be below the pre-pandemic level.

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian Says It Is Too Early To Celebrate Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery

Trending

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian Says It Is Too Early To Celebrate Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T14:14:50+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 2:14 pm

The country's former chief economic advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian cautioned against early celebrations of economic recovery even as the economy is bouncing back from the big setback experienced the previous year, Business Standard reports. He was speaking at a forum organised by the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research. The former CEA stated that recovery is still in progress. 

He pointed out that the GDP and the Index for Industrial Production (IIP) continue to be below the pre-pandemic level. The former CEA said that one is mistaken or stands at the risk of being misled by the natural bounce back from the big decline. However, he stated that tax revenues were doing well and that can potentially be an indicator that things may improve, as per the Business Standard report. 

“Stock markets reflect the Indian economy less. It would be a kind of policy mistake to infer from this (stock boom) anything about the diverse Indian economy. Twin balance sheet problems (of big and tech companies) may have come down. But other balance sheets are getting stressed, such as those of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and consumers," Business Standard quoted the former CEA.

According to the former CEA, the country's economy had already entered a downward trajectory during the pre-COVID period of 2019. He added that this was reflected from various data on investments and consumption. However, he stated that the data only showed a deceleration in economic growth at four per cent. The potential GDP growth rate was four per cent from 2013-14 to 2018-19 rather than seven per cent as per official data.

He suggested that potential GDP growth needs to be seen in the context of what happened between 2013-14 and 2019-20. According to him, a more factual assessment of the period than what official numbers might suggest. 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The former CEA mentioned that New Delhi's policy of raising tariffs and not signing international agreements would not help investors to move from China to India. Additionally, this could harm exports. Subramanian pointed out that raising tariffs run the risk of input costs going up as well. According to him, when combined with aversion from international agreements, the two play off against each other. He pointed out that investors were fleeing China because it had become uncompetitive and wages were rising.

Subramanian pointed out that investors were looking for a place that could serve as a launching pad for exports. He pointed out that Indian might be a huge market but investors would not want to come here just for the domestic market.

He mentioned that the production-linked incentive schemes were beneficial mostly to tech and capital-intensive sectors. The former CEA stated that unskilled and labour-intensive growth is imperative to attain inclusive growth in India. He pointed out that this was not the broad thrust of the PLIs. 

 
ADVERTISING
 
 
 
We are mistaking or there is a risk that we mistake the natural bounce back from the big decline. It is far too early to celebrate the numbers. They are still fairly weak compared to the pre-pandemic level,” Subramanian said at his lecture delivered in the honour of late Subir Gokarn. However, he said tax revenues are doing well and that may be a harbinger that things will improve, going forward.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Arvind Subramanian Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin Might Not Sustain Beyond February 2140, Predicts Report

Bitcoin Might Not Sustain Beyond February 2140, Predicts Report

A Tale Of Two Dreams

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba Inu Continue On Downward Journey

Data Protection Bill | Where India Stands On Data Protection And Why We Need It

iPhone 13 And 13 Mini Review: Longer Battery Life And Improved Cameras Make For A Worthy Upgrade

Smart Tips To Get The Best When You Renew Car Insurance

Small Crypto Tokens Rising With Missile Speed, onLEXpa Up By 60,000% in A Day

How Open Source Is Shaping The World Around Us

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Business

Campaign Against Private Cryptocurrencies Intensified In Russia; Bitcoin Falls

Campaign Against Private Cryptocurrencies Intensified In Russia; Bitcoin Falls

CCI Suspends Amazon's 2019 Deal With Future

CCI Suspends Amazon's 2019 Deal With Future

RBI Discusses Various Aspects of Crypto And CBDC in 592nd Board Meet

RBI Discusses Various Aspects of Crypto And CBDC in 592nd Board Meet

More Than 5.12 Lakh Complaints Registered Against E-Commerce Between April 2019-November 2021

More Than 5.12 Lakh Complaints Registered Against E-Commerce Between April 2019-November 2021

Read More from Outlook

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Tanzil Asif / If Bihar is the poorest state, Kishanganj and adjoining Seemanchal districts are its poorest. Snapshots of a crippling life in Bihar’s poorest district

Advertisement