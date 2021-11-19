Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Flipkart To Acquire Majority Stake In Online Pharmacy Platform SastaSundar

While the deal size was not disclosed, Flipkart said it is foraying into the healthcare sector through the launch of Flipkart Health+.

Flipkart To Acquire Majority Stake In Online Pharmacy Platform SastaSundar

Trending

Flipkart To Acquire Majority Stake In Online Pharmacy Platform SastaSundar
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T13:37:09+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 1:37 pm

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Friday said it will acquire a majority stake in Kolkata-based Sastasundar Marketplace that owns and operates an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform, SastaSundar.com.

While the deal size was not disclosed, Flipkart said it is foraying into the healthcare sector through the launch of Flipkart Health+.

"As part of this development, the group has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority share in Sastasundar Marketplace which owns and operates SastaSundar.com, an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform, as it focuses on providing consumers access to affordable and convenient healthcare," a statement said.

SastaSundar.com offers a digital healthcare and pharmacy platform supported by a network of more than 490 pharmacies.

The company is backed by investors from Japan, namely Mitsubishi Corporation and Rohto Pharmaceuticals.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Flipkart Health+ will leverage the combined strengths of the Flipkart Group, which includes its pan-India reach and technology capabilities, with SastaSundar's deep expertise to provide consumers end-to-end offerings in the health-tech ecosystem, it added.

Flipkart Health+ will endeavour to give millions of Indian consumers access to quality and affordable healthcare, starting with e-pharmacy and will add new healthcare services such as e-diagnostics and e-consultation over time, the statement said.

Flipkart Health+ will report to Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, it added.

The consumer internet ecosystem in India is growing rapidly as consumers recognise the opportunities and convenience that digital adoption is enabling in their lives, Flipkart Senior Vice President and Head - Corporate Development Ravi Iyer said.

He added that with growing awareness and focus on health heightened by the pandemic, there is a large opportunity and demand for affordable healthcare and ancillary offerings.

"We are excited to enter this space through this investment in SastaSundar.com, a company that has established itself as a trusted partner for lakhs of consumers through genuine products, a technology-powered platform and a wide network.

“The synergies between the Flipkart Group and SatsaSundar.com, combined with our commitment to prioritize our customer's needs, will help us grow and transform online healthcare in India,” Iyer said.

SastaSundar was founded in 2013 by B L Mittal and Ravi Kant Sharma.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd said Sastasundar Healthbuddy Ltd (SHBL) has entered into a share subscription and purchase agreement and a shareholders' agreement on Friday with Flipkart Health Pvt Ltd, pursuant to SHBL's divestment of its equity holding in Sastasundar Marketplace, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHBL.

“This partnership with Flipkart is a strong validation of the capabilities we have built and will accelerate SastaSundar's mission to provide affordable healthcare to all Indians in a convenient manner,” SHBL founder and CEO Ravi Kant Sharma said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Flipkart Acquires SastaSundar Flipkart Walmart SastaSundar Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PhonePe To Initiate ESOP Buyback Worth Rs 135 Crore

PhonePe To Initiate ESOP Buyback Worth Rs 135 Crore

Farm Laws Repealed. Here Is Why Small Businesses In Agri Sector Were Worried

Farm Laws Withdrawal: Reforms Necessary For Indian Agri Sector, Says Edible Oil Industry

FPIs Stock Holding Value In Domestic Equities Soars To $667 Billion In Sept Quarter: Report

Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 5%

Asian Shares Press Higher After Wall St Record

Key To A Startup’s Success And Sustained Growth

Five Things To Consider Before Taking A Gold Loan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

V For Victory

V For Victory

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Advertisement

More from Business

Covid-19 Led To Financial Crisis Among 81% Of Indian Employees: Report

Covid-19 Led To Financial Crisis Among 81% Of Indian Employees: Report

Supreme Court Allows Govt To Sell Hindustan Zinc Stake In Open Market, Says Vedanta

Supreme Court Allows Govt To Sell Hindustan Zinc Stake In Open Market, Says Vedanta

Hindalco Industries Arm Completes Acquisition Of Ryker Base's 5.2 Crore Shares For Rs 167 Crore

Hindalco Industries Arm Completes Acquisition Of Ryker Base's 5.2 Crore Shares For Rs 167 Crore

Single Day's Loss Not Equivalent To Whole Picture: Paytm Founder On Stock Market Debut

Single Day's Loss Not Equivalent To Whole Picture: Paytm Founder On Stock Market Debut

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vikas Pathak / The announcement comes on a day that is a very important one for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation however defended the farm laws.

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The three controversial farm laws will be repealed by the government in the upcoming winter session of the parliament. A brief summary of all unfolding events around these controversial laws -

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan Rock Bangladesh

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan Rock Bangladesh

Jayanta Oinam / Get live cricket scores and updates of first T20 between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. This is a three-match T20I series.

BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

Preetha Nair / Shiromani Akali Dal had snapped its long-standing ties with the NDA government after the Centre passed farm laws last year. SAD leader Naresh Gujral speaks to Outlook.

Advertisement