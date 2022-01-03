Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Finance Ministry Notifies SEBI Rules For Holding Inquiry, Imposing Penalty

A notice or an order issued under these rules has to be served on the person by delivering or tendering it to that person or his duly authorised agent.

Finance Ministry Notifies SEBI Rules For Holding Inquiry, Imposing Penalty

Trending

Finance Ministry Notifies SEBI Rules For Holding Inquiry, Imposing Penalty
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T19:53:52+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 7:53 pm

The finance ministry has notified amended SEBI rules pertaining to the procedure for holding an inquiry and imposing penalties.

The new rules are — Depositories (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and Imposing Penalties) (Amendment) Rules, 2021; Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and Imposing Penalties) (Amendment) Rules, 2021; and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Procedure for Holding Inquiry and Imposing Penalties) (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

The rules have become effective from December 31.

The amended rules specify the modes for service of notices and orders.

A notice or an order issued under these rules has to be served on the person by delivering or tendering it to that person or his duly authorised agent.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

It can also be sent by fax, electronic mail or electronic instant messaging services along with electronic mail, by courier, speed post or registered post.

SEBI has also specified certain conditions in this regard.

In case of failure to serve a notice or an order through any one of the modes, the notice or order may be affixed on the outer door. It can also be on some other conspicuous part of the premises in which "the person resides or is known to have last resided, or carried on business or personally works, or last worked, for gain and a written report thereof shall be prepared in the presence of two witnesses".

In case of failure to affix the notice or order, it has to be published in at least two newspapers, one in an English daily newspaper having nationwide circulation and another in a newspaper having wide circulation published in the language of the region where that person was last known to have resided or carried on business or personally worked for gain, as per the notifications.

Tags

Press Trust of India Union Finance Ministry SEBI Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Small Finance Banks' AUM Expected To Grow At 20% in 2022: Report

Small Finance Banks' AUM Expected To Grow At 20% in 2022: Report

Samsung to Bring Smart TV Models With NFT Trading Functionality In 2022

Is 'Florona' Another Covid-19 Variant? What We Know About The New Disease From Israel

Exports Surged 37% To Record US$ 37.29 Billion In December: Data

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Maruti Suzuki Exports Over 2 Lakh Units In 2021

Snapdeal To Promote NHA's 'National Health ID' Programme

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Business

What Will Last Year’s Ethereum Burn Mean For ETH In 2022? Know More About ETH Burn

What Will Last Year’s Ethereum Burn Mean For ETH In 2022? Know More About ETH Burn

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022

Rupee Settles At 74.28/USD In First Trading Session Of 2022

5 Investing Myths To Break This New Year And Make Smart Investments

5 Investing Myths To Break This New Year And Make Smart Investments

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Surge 45% To 10,832 Units In December

Read More from Outlook

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Shami Gives India Early Breakthrough

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Shami Gives India Early Breakthrough

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement