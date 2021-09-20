Advertisement
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Dabur Extends Vatika Into Facewash Category

The facewash which is available in three variants was launched exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart

2021-09-20T14:59:49+05:30
Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 2:59 pm

FMCG products manufacturer Dabur India announced its entry into the facewash category. It would be extending the Vatika brand into the facewash segment. The product has been launched exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The new face wash is available in three variants. 

 “We are excited to strengthen our Vatika portfolio with the launch of new Vatika Face Wash. Be it hair oil or shampoo, Dabur Vatika has evolved as the preferred personal care brand for millions of consumers over the years," said Rajat Mathur, head of consumer marketing at Dabur. 

Dabur had reported its quarterly results on 3rd August. Its net profit had risen 28% on a year-over-year basis to reach Rs 427 crore. Overall revenue had risen 32% to reach Rs 2,612 crore on a year-over-year basis. 

