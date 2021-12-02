Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Crypto Scam: This Is How You Can Identify Fraud While Buying Cryptocurrencies

A research report by the cyber exposure company Tenable has stated that scammers are leveraging compromised YouTube accounts to promote fake cryptocurrency giveaways.

Crypto Scam: This Is How You Can Identify Fraud While Buying Cryptocurrencies

Trending

Crypto Scam: This Is How You Can Identify Fraud While Buying Cryptocurrencies
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T12:28:45+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:28 pm

As the cryptocurrency craze has grabbed the attention of investors across the globe, there is a growing concern, expressed by some, about the scams that are posing a potential threat to the investors, especially to those who are beginners in the world of crypto trading.

In a bid to mint quick money, many individuals are falling prey to the fradusters who exploit the investors at large.

A research report by the cyber exposure company Tenable has stated that scammers are leveraging compromised YouTube accounts to promote fake cryptocurrency giveaways for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies.

How to identify crypto fraud

To promote the fake cryptocurrency giveaways on YouTube, scammers follow a very basic templated approach that involves five components.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

1) Each video contains a section that features an unrelated interview involving notable figures. These videos are readily available on YouTube and have been downloaded by the scammers using software and repurposed into this templatized video.

2) More often than not, the videos contain a section dedicated to a fake tweet from the notable figures talking about the event/giveaway. This section is almost always present, but I have encountered some instances where there was no tweet.

3) A section about the so-called giveaway “event” will describe why these notable figures are giving away cryptocurrency, which may include the total amount of cryptocurrency they will supposedly be giving away as part of this event.

4) A section about the rules for the event, which tells viewers that if they have as little as 0.1 BTC or 1 ETH, they can expect to double it by sending it to a Bitcoin or Ethereum address. These videos do NOT contain any information about the addresses themselves.

5) The videos contain a section that features the URL for the so-called event or giveaway. This section is not clickable, which means the user has to manually type in the URL to reach it. In some instances, the scammers may include the URL in the video description, but this is not often the case.

Scammers use notable figures to add legitimacy

Scammers recognize that users place a lot of trust in influential voices, so they create fake videos featuring the founders and co-founders of cryptocurrencies as well as notable individuals associated with cryptocurrency companies or CEOs of companies who have promoted the use of and/or discussed the purchase of cryptocurrencies for their company balance sheets.

Combined with the plethora of existing interview footage featuring many of these notable figures, scammers have developed a formula that adds legitimacy to their efforts and has continued to work for years.

Across a number of fake YouTube Live videos, scammers use footage of notable figures including:

1) Michael Saylor, chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy and a fervent supporter of Bitcoin

2) Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder

3) Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder and Ethereum co-founder

4) Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple Labs

5) Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Cryptocurrencies rising in price are accompanied by a massive following

Outside of well-known cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, scammers are piggybacking on the massive following for emerging cryptocurrencies that are rising in price. This is evidenced by fake YouTube Live streams featuring Hoskinson, Garlinghouse and Musk.

Scammers are using unrelated video footage of Hoskinson to promote fake Cardano giveaways. Unlike Saylor and Buterin, Hoskinson has a very active YouTube presence, going live regularly to discuss the work being done on Cardano, which provides scammers with more than enough footage to utilize in their scams.

Predictably, the description of the fake livestream video talks about the price, forecasting a $200 per token price for Cardano.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Crypto Fraud Cryptocurrency Bitcoins Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of Its Vehicles From January 2022

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Of Its Vehicles From January 2022

Dish TV Rejects Reports About Bharti Airtel Acquiring Majority Stake In The Company

Bharti Airtel In Talks To Acquire Majority Stake In Dish TV: Report

LinkedIn Is Now Available In Hindi, To Reach 600 Million People Globally

Shiba Inu Falls 10%, Facebook Reverses Policy Preventing Ads On Cryptocurrencies

Sensex Jumps 214 Points. M&M, HDFC, Titan, HCL Tech, More Among Top Gainers

Credit Card EMIs Get Costlier; Middle-Class Shoppers Likely To Be Affected Most

How To Get The Best From Your Employers’ Health Insurance Cover?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

How Digital Insurance Policy Documents Can Make Your Life Easy

How Digital Insurance Policy Documents Can Make Your Life Easy

Anand Rathi IPO Opens Today, Raises Rs 194 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Anand Rathi IPO Opens Today, Raises Rs 194 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Stocks To Buy Today: Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Raymond Could Give Profitable Gains

Stocks To Buy Today: Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Raymond Could Give Profitable Gains

Hero Motocorp's Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 40.9% YoY In November

Hero Motocorp's Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 40.9% YoY In November

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The Omicron variant was first spotted in Botswana on November 9. Since then, the variant has spread to several countries but has not yet impacted Covid-19 numbers.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Dhananjaya Hits Ton, SL's Lead Vs WI By 200+

2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Dhananjaya Hits Ton, SL's Lead Vs WI By 200+

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement