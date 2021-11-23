Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Coworking Aggregator Stylework Expands Its Footprints To Tier 2 And 3 Cities

Sparsh Khandelwal, CEO and Founder, Stylework, said the country is currently witnessing approximately 150-200% growth in the number of spaces in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

2021-11-23T22:28:51+05:30
Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 10:28 pm

Stylework,a leading tech-based flexible workspaces aggregator, expands its inventory network to more than 60 cities in India, including 8 in Tier 1, 29 in Tier 2 and 23 in Tier 3 cities, accumulating over 1250 centres pan India on one platform.

Commenting on the expansion, Sparsh Khandelwal, CEO and Founder, Stylework, said the country is currently witnessing approximately 150-200% growth in the number of spaces in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“At Stylework too, we see a similar demand pattern and in this journey of the new normal aligning to our vision of the sharing economy, we are helping companies decentralize the economy and creating a bigger impact on the economies of Tier 2 and 3 cities through a booming ripple effect. Projections indicate that by March 2023 50% of the coworking inventory would come from Tier 2 and 3 cities.”

(Sparsh Khandelwal, CEO and Founder, Stylework)

The unique corporate product suite offered by Stylework helps companies of different scales avail hybrid, hub and spoke, walk to work and remote working office membership models and configurations.

The driving factor for its demand growth stands strong and is most viable with Stylework’s space inventory network of over 60 cities.  At present, Stylework has 58% of inventory in Tier 1 cities, 37% of coworking inventory from Tier 2 (32%) and Tier 3 (5%) with approximately 15 million square feet leased out to co-working spaces and a network of 3 lac seats in these cities in India.  

