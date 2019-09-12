﻿
Chennai Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam, Lanson Group MD, Found Dead

The police said they have found no suicide note and are in the process of ascertaining the reasons behind Chennai Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam's death.

IANS 12 September 2019
Chennai Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam, Lanson Group MD, Found Dead
Chennai Businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam, Lanson Group MD, Found Dead
Chennai-based businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam, who was Joint Managing Director of the Lanson Toyota car dealership, was found dead on Thursday at her residence.

The police said they have found no suicide note and are in the process of ascertaining the reasons behind her death.

According to the police, as Reeta Lankalingam did not come out of her bedroom for morning breakfast, the servants knocked on the door, which they then broke open to find her hanging.

Her husband, Lankalingam Murugesu, who is the Managing Director Lanson Toyota, had spent last night at a hotel and was not at home on Thursday morning, police said.

