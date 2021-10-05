Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Byju's Secures Rs 2,200 Crore In Funding From Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, Others

The latest funding round has taken the company’s valuation to $18 billion, up from $16.5 billion in June this year.

2021-10-05T07:44:27+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 7:44 am

Edtech major Byju's has raised about Rs 2,200 crore in funding from a clutch of investors including Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, XN Exponent Holdings Ltd and others, according to regulatory documents.

Other investors that participated in the round include Verition Multi-Strategy Master Fund, MasterX Byju's Fund I and Byjus Time Capital Advisors LP.

The latest funding round has taken the company’s valuation to $18 billion, up from $16.5 billion in June this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Business
