Byju's Secures Rs 2,200 Crore In Funding From Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, Others

Edtech major Byju's has raised about Rs 2,200 crore in funding from a clutch of investors including Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, XN Exponent Holdings Ltd and others, according to regulatory documents.

Other investors that participated in the round include Verition Multi-Strategy Master Fund, MasterX Byju's Fund I and Byjus Time Capital Advisors LP.

The latest funding round has taken the company’s valuation to $18 billion, up from $16.5 billion in June this year.

Related Stories Women In Shining Armour

According to the regulatory filings, 42,095 shares were allotted to Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, while XN Exponent Holdings Ltd and Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund Series III were allotted 5,262 shares and 5,261 shares, respectively.

Earlier in July, Byju's had announced the acquisition of Singapore-headquartered Great Learning in a transaction valued at $600 million and said it will invest an additional $400 million to strengthen its position in the professional and higher education segment.

(With inputs from PTI)