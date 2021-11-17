Buzzing Stocks: Global Brokerage Houses Raise Price Target Of These 7 Stocks

The equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a largely negative trend in Asian markets.
The 30-share index was trading 245.5 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,076.87 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 72.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,926.80.
Amid such a volatality in the market, inevstors could be apprehensive when it comes to picking up the right stock for yielding good returns.
Here are 7 stocks that have been given price target by global brokerage firms:
1. Stock: Ultra Tech Cement
Brokerage: Credit Suisse
Price Target: Raised to Rs 9,250 from Rs 8,600
2. Stock: Hindalco Industries
Brokerage: Citi
Price Target: Raised to Rs 580
3. Stock: ONGC
Brokerage: JP Morgan
Price Target: Raised to Rs 212 from Rs 190
4. Stock: Apollo Hospitals
Brokerage: Credit Suisse
Price Target: Raised to Rs 5,800
5. Stock: Ashok Leyland
Brokerage: Jefferies
Price Target: Raised to Rs 175 from Rs 150
6. Stock: L&T
Brokerage: Credit Suisse
Price Target: Raised to Rs 2,450 from Rs 2,200
7. Stock: Va Tech Wabag
Brokerage: Nomura
Price Target: Raised to Rs 581