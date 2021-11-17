Buzzing Stocks: Global Brokerage Houses Raise Price Target Of These 7 Stocks

The equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a largely negative trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 245.5 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,076.87 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 72.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,926.80.

Amid such a volatality in the market, inevstors could be apprehensive when it comes to picking up the right stock for yielding good returns.

Here are 7 stocks that have been given price target by global brokerage firms:

1. Stock: Ultra Tech Cement

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

Price Target: Raised to Rs 9,250 from Rs 8,600

2. Stock: Hindalco Industries

Brokerage: Citi

Price Target: Raised to Rs 580

3. Stock: ONGC

Brokerage: JP Morgan

Price Target: Raised to Rs 212 from Rs 190

4. Stock: Apollo Hospitals

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

Price Target: Raised to Rs 5,800

5. Stock: Ashok Leyland

Brokerage: Jefferies

Price Target: Raised to Rs 175 from Rs 150

6. Stock: L&T

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

Price Target: Raised to Rs 2,450 from Rs 2,200

7. Stock: Va Tech Wabag

Brokerage: Nomura

Price Target: Raised to Rs 581