Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Buzzing Stocks: Global Brokerage Houses Raise Price Target Of These 7 Stocks

The market ended lower on Tuesday dragged by the banking, metals, pharma and oil and gas stocks, while buying in the auto and IT names limited the losses.

Buzzing Stocks: Global Brokerage Houses Raise Price Target Of These 7 Stocks

Buzzing Stocks: Global Brokerage Houses Raise Price Target Of These 7 Stocks
2021-11-17T12:43:49+05:30
Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:43 pm

The equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a largely negative trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 245.5 points or 0.41 per cent lower at 60,076.87 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 72.40 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,926.80.

Amid such a volatality in the market, inevstors could be apprehensive when it comes to picking up the right stock for yielding good returns.

Here are 7 stocks that have been given price target by global brokerage firms:

1. Stock: Ultra Tech Cement

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

Price Target: Raised to Rs 9,250 from Rs 8,600

2. Stock: Hindalco Industries

Brokerage: Citi

Price Target: Raised to Rs 580

3. Stock: ONGC

Brokerage: JP Morgan

Price Target: Raised to Rs 212 from Rs 190

4. Stock: Apollo Hospitals

Brokerage: Credit Suisse 

Price Target: Raised to Rs 5,800

5. Stock: Ashok Leyland

Brokerage: Jefferies

Price Target: Raised to Rs 175 from Rs 150

6. Stock: L&T

Brokerage: Credit Suisse 

Price Target: Raised to Rs 2,450 from Rs 2,200

7. Stock: Va Tech Wabag

Brokerage: Nomura 

Price Target: Raised to Rs 581

