Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Total revenue from operations of ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group, rose 5.98 per cent to Rs 3,749 crore from Rs 3,537.31 crore earlier.

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: ACC Jump Nearly 5 Per Cent, Rallis India Tumble Over 6 Per Cent
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T12:53:54+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:53 pm

Shares of cement maker ACC on Wednesday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 23.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for Q3 ended September 30.

After opening in the green, the stock further jumped 4.83 per cent to Rs 2,354 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 4.75 per cent to Rs 2,349.45.

The firm on Tuesday reported a 23.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 450.21 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of Rs 363.85 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations of ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), rose 5.98 per cent to Rs 3,749 crore from Rs 3,537.31 crore earlier.

Meanwhile, shares of agrochemicals firm Rallis India on Wednesday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company reported a 32.53 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) during the quarter ending September 30.

The stock declined 6.10 per cent to Rs 285.15 on BSE. On NSE, it tumbled 6.28 per cent to Rs 285.

Rallis India, a Tata group company, on Tuesday reported a 32.53 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) during the quarter ending September 30, to Rs 56 crore mainly due to erratic monsoon season.

The PAT for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year stood at Rs 83 crore, Rallis India said in a statement.

The company recorded a modest growth of 0.4 per cent in revenue during the quarter under review at Rs 728 crore compared to Rs 725 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

(With PTI Inputs)

ACC Limited Rallis India Buzzing Stocks Business
