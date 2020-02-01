Budget 2020: Rs 3.6 Lakh Cr Approved For Jal Jeevan Mission, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

February 01, 2020
Poshan
Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, 'Rs 12,300 crore have been approved to Swachh Bharat mission for 2020-21.'

ANI 01 February 2020
Also read

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that Rs 3.6 lakh crore have been approved for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which seeks to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household by 2024.

Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Rs 12,300 crore have been approved to Swachh Bharat mission for 2020-21."

She further said that the central government was committed to ODF plus in order to sustain ODF (open defecation free) behaviour to ensure that no one is left behind.

The Union Minister said steps will also be taken for proper solid waste management.

Referring to Jal Jeevan Mission, she said measures were also being taken to recharge water sources, desalination and water harvesting.

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sithraman Announces Rs 99,300 Crore For Education Sector

