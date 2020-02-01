Budget 2020: Rs 3.6 Lakh Cr Approved For Jal Jeevan Mission, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Also read
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that Rs 3.6 lakh crore have been approved for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which seeks to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household by 2024.
Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Rs 12,300 crore have been approved to Swachh Bharat mission for 2020-21."
She further said that the central government was committed to ODF plus in order to sustain ODF (open defecation free) behaviour to ensure that no one is left behind.
The Union Minister said steps will also be taken for proper solid waste management.
Referring to Jal Jeevan Mission, she said measures were also being taken to recharge water sources, desalination and water harvesting.
New Zealand Vs India, 4th T20, Highlights: IND Defeat NZ In Super Over
New Zealand Vs India Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd IND Vs NZ T20I Cricket Match On TV And Online
We Gave Pens, They Gave Guns To Children: Arvind Kejriwal
'They Changed Rating Of My Film, Not My Mind': Deepika Padukone Hits Out At Trolls Over 'Chhapaak'
Former India International Madan Lal Named In Cricket Advisory Committee
Chennai City FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match
Real Vs Atletico: Real Announce Squad For Madrid Derby, Key Players Miss Out
New Zealand Vs India, 4th T20I: Colin Munro Hails Team India