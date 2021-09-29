Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Britannia Partners With Accenture For Digitising Business Operations

Accenture, in the joint statement, said, that the collaboration would facilitate Britannia digitizing more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses

Britannia Partners With Accenture For Digitising Business Operations

Trending

Britannia Partners With Accenture For Digitising Business Operations
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T14:57:05+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 2:57 pm

Popular biscuit maker Britannia announced a collaboration with IT solutions provider Accenture to further digitalise its business operations. 

"For Britannia’s large network of suppliers, this project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management, using SAP Ariba solutions to expedite digital onboarding, contract management and procurement processes," the joint statement read. 

Accenture, in the joint statement, said, that the collaboration would facilitate Britannia digitizing more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses. This would help the popular biscuits manufacturer to reduce IT costs and improve its inventory optimization, product availability and workforce productivity. 

 “We believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies," said Britannia's Chief Financial Officer, N. Venkataraman. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

SEBI Bans Ex-Infosys And Wipro Employee For Engaging In Insider Trading

SEBI Bans Ex-Infosys And Wipro Employee For Engaging In Insider Trading

Piramal Group Buys Troubled Lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp For Rs 34,250 Crores

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

MFine Nets $48 Million In Series C Funding From Moore Strategic Ventures, BEENEXT, Others

Housing Sales Rises Over Two-Fold In Jul-Sep: Anarock

Shattered Dreams: A Close Look At India's Missing Middle Class

Sensex Dives Over 500 Points On Global Selloff, Nifty Tests 17,600

Waaree Energies Files Draft Papers With Sebi For IPO

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Raises Rs 789 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Raises Rs 789 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Sebi Gives Nod To Gold Exchange, Silver ETFs, Among Other Proposals

Sebi Gives Nod To Gold Exchange, Silver ETFs, Among Other Proposals

Govt Extends Existing FTP Policy Till March 2022

Govt Extends Existing FTP Policy Till March 2022

Sebi Imposes Rs 75 Lakh Fine On Venugopal Dhoot For Insider Trading

Sebi Imposes Rs 75 Lakh Fine On Venugopal Dhoot For Insider Trading

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement