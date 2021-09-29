Britannia Partners With Accenture For Digitising Business Operations

Popular biscuit maker Britannia announced a collaboration with IT solutions provider Accenture to further digitalise its business operations.

"For Britannia’s large network of suppliers, this project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management, using SAP Ariba solutions to expedite digital onboarding, contract management and procurement processes," the joint statement read.

Accenture, in the joint statement, said, that the collaboration would facilitate Britannia digitizing more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses. This would help the popular biscuits manufacturer to reduce IT costs and improve its inventory optimization, product availability and workforce productivity.

“We believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies," said Britannia's Chief Financial Officer, N. Venkataraman.