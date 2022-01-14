Britannia Appoints Amit Doshi As Chief Marketing Officer

Leading bakery foods company Britannia Industries on Friday announced the appointment of Amit Doshi as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Doshi's appointment would be effective from January 17 and would take over from Vinay Subramanyam, who had left the company in December last year, Britannia Industries said in a statement.

Before this, Doshi was Director-Marketing at IT and tech firm Lenovo (India and South Asia). He has also worked with Britannia in the past.

Britannia Industries Managing Director Varun Berry said: "I am happy to welcome Amit back to the Britannia family. Amit’s cross-sectoral marketing experience will be valuable in taking our innovation mindset to the next level and building consumer delight”.

He also thanked Subramanyam for his contribution to building purposive brands, especially during the difficult times of the last two years.

Doshi has over 17 years of experience, in brand marketing, sales, and customer development.

He has also worked with confectionary major Perfetti Van Melle.

"Amit has gained experience in Consumer (B2C), Enterprise, Small & Medium Business (SMB), and Tablet business units at Lenovo and brings a valuable understanding of consumers and markets across product categories," Britannia said.

With a turnover of over Rs 11,000 crore, Britannia Industries is present in many food categories. It owns popular household brands, which include - Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold and Little Hearts.

The company is present in more than 80 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, South East Asia and GCC.