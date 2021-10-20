Blockchain Ecosystem Winners Network Launches Rewards Platform For Internet Users

Winners Network, a blockchain ecosystem that connects traditional customer loyalty programs and point systems to one chain of value, on Wednesday announced the launch of its partner-agnostic rewards and loyalty platform, which will incentivize a network of participants across the blockchain, gaming, merchant loyalty and the rewards landscape.

Through the browser extension, users can earn ‘WN Gold rewards’ by making transactions on participating partners’ sites. These partners stretch beyond just e-commerce and include crypto-related transactions such as investing in new DeFi projects and gaming.

The WN Gold rewards allow members to use them to their maximum potential and to enter the DeFi and crypto realm smoothly and easily. The rewards can also be redeemed for $WINS tokens, which can be swapped in swap pools for other cryptocurrencies.

“The cryptocurrency industry has many reward programs and incentives, but these are generally closed off, walled gardens that are primarily designed to encourage participation within their own networks,” said Co-founder Walter Minhoto.

“There was no rewards program that worked across multiple environments; we want to create incentives and enable the transfer of value beyond the traditional digital rewards silos,” he added.

Additionally, it is often impossible for DeFi reward launchpads, yield farms and other similar platforms to intersect with non-blockchain-based projects. Winners Network and its $WINS token will help create these new intersections.

“The only way for a modern loyalty and rewards ecosystem to actually work is for that structure to utilize crypto and to do so in an agnostic way,” said Minhoto.

He further said consumers currently use hundreds of disconnected loyalty and rewards platforms across the web and throughout their daily lives; Winners Network will open up a world of options for these consumers and offer them rewards for participating in a wide range of loyalty-based environments.”

The $WINS token will be the native token that powers the Winners Network. As a governance token, $WINS holders will be able to vote on community changes to the platform and take an active part in decision-making processes within the network. Users will also be able to collect and earn via the team’s browser extension that will work for both traditional e-commerce websites and non-traditional macro markets such as crypto and iGaming.