South Korean ruling party Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is set to become the world's first political party to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for fundraising in a presidential election, Seoul-based media outlet Koreatimes.co.Kr cited DPK presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung’s campaign committee as saying. The total market capitalisation of NFTs was over $22,255,250.74, up 33.72 per cent, at 9am, in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed 2.24 trillion and increased 0.12 per cent over the last day. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased 0.95 per cent and was trading at $46,962.95 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 39.66 per cent, down 0.33 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum’s (ETH) price increased 1.25 per cent in the last 24 hours and it was trading at $3,799.76. Binance Coin (BNB) was also in the green, up 0.50 per cent; it was trading at $526.24. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) fell by 2.66 per cent to $173.53, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.37 per cent to $1.36.

Meme Coins

Popular meme coins have overtaken mainstream coins in 2021 on several counts. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was viewed more than Bitcoin on coinmarketcap.com, while Dogecoin (DOGE) was mentioned more times on Twitter than Ethereum, as per CryptoRank Platform.

Dogecoin’s price on the first Monday of 2022 was $0.1729, up 0.10 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 0.57 per cent and was trading at $0.00003376, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 3.31 per cent and was trading at $0.000001635, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.03947 and recorded a rise of 5.14 per cent.

Top Gainers and Losers

PAPPAY (PAPPAY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1366.35 per cent; it was trading at $0.000004843 at 9 am. On the other hand, CarAutoFinance (CAF) witnessed maximum loss, falling 95.15 per cent; it was trading at $0.001201.

Update Capsule

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele predicted on New Year that Bitcoin will cross $100k in 2022. He gave five other projections for the year on Twitter.

Bukele added that two more countries will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2022 and will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year. Also, the Salvadoran president hopes Bitcoin City to commence construction this year. “Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed, huge surprise at Bitcoin Conference 2022,” he tweeted.