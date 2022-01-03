Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin Will Cross $100K in 2022, Predicts El Salvador President; South Korean Ruling Party to Launch NFTs

Bitcoin prices fell by 0.95 per cent in the last 24 hours even as El Salvador president predicts strong future for the coin in 2022

Bitcoin Will Cross $100K in 2022, Predicts El Salvador President; South Korean Ruling Party to Launch NFTs

Trending

Bitcoin Will Cross $100K in 2022, Predicts El Salvador President; South Korean Ruling Party to Launch NFTs
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T10:33:12+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 10:33 am

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele predicted on New Year that Bitcoin will cross $100k in 2022, adding five other projections for the year on Twitter.

South Korean ruling party Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is set to become the world's first political party to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for fundraising in a presidential election, Seoul-based media outlet Koreatimes.co.Kr cited DPK presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung’s campaign committee as saying. The total market capitalisation of NFTs was over $22,255,250.74, up 33.72 per cent, at 9am, in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies crossed 2.24 trillion and increased 0.12 per cent over the last day. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased 0.95 per cent and was trading at $46,962.95 in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance in the global crypto market was 39.66 per cent, down 0.33 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum’s (ETH) price increased 1.25 per cent in the last 24 hours and it was trading at $3,799.76. Binance Coin (BNB) was also in the green, up 0.50 per cent; it was trading at $526.24. Among other major coins, Solana (SOL) fell by 2.66 per cent to $173.53, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.37 per cent to $1.36.

Meme Coins

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Popular meme coins have overtaken mainstream coins in 2021 on several counts. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was viewed more than Bitcoin on coinmarketcap.com, while Dogecoin (DOGE) was mentioned more times on Twitter than Ethereum, as per CryptoRank Platform.

Dogecoin’s price on the first Monday of 2022 was $0.1729, up 0.10 per cent in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 0.57 per cent and was trading at $0.00003376, Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 3.31 per cent and was trading at $0.000001635, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.03947 and recorded a rise of 5.14 per cent.

Top Gainers and Losers

PAPPAY (PAPPAY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1366.35 per cent; it was trading at $0.000004843 at 9 am. On the other hand, CarAutoFinance (CAF) witnessed maximum loss, falling 95.15 per cent; it was trading at $0.001201.

Update Capsule

El Salvador president Nayib Bukele predicted on New Year that Bitcoin will cross $100k in 2022. He gave five other projections for the year on Twitter.

Bukele added that two more countries will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2022 and will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year. Also, the Salvadoran president hopes Bitcoin City to commence construction this year. “Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed, huge surprise at Bitcoin Conference 2022,” he tweeted.

Tags

Outlook Money Team bitcoin, cryptocurrency Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

India's Manufacturing Activities Slows In December

India's Manufacturing Activities Slows In December

Tata Motors Beats Hyundai, Becomes Country's Second Largest Car Maker In December

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Are Government’s New Schemes For Semiconductors Enough To Make India Atmanirbhar?

Sensex Rallies Over 500 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,500 Led By Auto, IT Shares

Supreme Court-Appointed Panel Urges Citizens With Pegasus-Infected Devices To Contact It By January 7

Reliance To Raise $5 Billion To Retire Existing Borrowing

IPO Craze To Continue In March Quarter; 23 Companies Line Up Public Issues Worth Rs 44,000 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from Business

LPG Prices Cut For First Time Since October; Jet Fuel Price Hiked

LPG Prices Cut For First Time Since October; Jet Fuel Price Hiked

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Selective Cross-Border Data Sharing Is Needed For Serving Global Economy: IBM MD Sandip Patel

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

Government May Hike Agri Credit Target To About Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

Market Value Of Nine Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Jump Over Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Arun Vijai Mathavan / Dalits have been forced to handle the dead for centuries. The manner in which they are compelled to handle the bodies in modern, state-run hospitals, have gone unnoticed.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement