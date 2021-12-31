Bitcoin Was The Most Popular Crypto Coin On Twitter in 2021; Dogecoin Stood Second In Top 10 List

Bitcoin(BTC) was mentioned over 120 million times on Twitter in 2021, CryptoRank Platform, a crypto market data aggregation and analytics platform cited data of LunarCrush. Dogecoin (DOGE), which was mentioned over 31 million times on Twitter, stood at the second position in terms of its mention on Twitter. Meanwhile, Ethereum(ETH) was mentioned over 26 million on Twitter during the same period of time.

The price of Bitcoin was up by 1.02 per cent and was trading at $47,980.27 at 6:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.36 per cent, down by 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,783.39, with a rise of 1.19 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.56 per cent over the same period and was trading at $522.52. Solana (SOL) up by 0.18 per cent to $175.45 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.39 per cent to $1.36.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a minimal change in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was down by 1.04 per cent while trading at $0.1735 at 6:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 0.14 per cent and was trading at $0.00003379, Dogelon Mars rose by 5.97 per cent and was trading at $0.000001517, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03738 and recorded a fall of 2.55 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion, registering an increase of 1.91 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $87.65 billion, down by 9.39 per cent.

NinjaFolki (NJF) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2114.51 per cent; it was trading at $0.00002733 at 6:00 pm. On the other hand, Solanyx (SYX) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.71 per cent; it was trading at $0.000009091.

Latest Update

India-based, Crypto investing app CoinSwitch Kuber has listed Shiba Inu (SHIB) on its trading platform on December 30. The listing will assist users to buy, trade, sell SHIB in Indian Rupees, the press release said.

Moreover, the company has announced the launch of 'Riskometer', which helps users think twice before investing in a coin. The Riskometer provides a risk warning on coins that are highly volatile, or when the company feels that users need to proceed with caution while investing.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department of the Mumbai zone has started an investigation into the activities of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX for allegedly evading Rs 40.5 crore in tax. Late on Thursday evening, the tax department recovered Rs 49.2 crore from the company – the GST owed plus interest and penalties.

"Officers of CGST Mumbai East committee have detected GST Evasion of Rs 40.5 Cr. on commission of Wazir X CryptoCurrency & recovered Rs 49.2 Cr. in cash as GST, interest & Penalty today on 30.12.2021 from Zanmai Labs Pvt. Ltd," CGST Mumbai Zone tweeted on December 30.