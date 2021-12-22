Bitcoin Jumps 5%, Shiba Inu Up 6%; Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG Invests in Polkadot

In a major yet surprising rebound of crypto investors’ sentiment, the prices of most crypto tokens have been trading with big gains. Bitcoin reclaimed the $49,000 mark, while meme coin Shiba Inu gained more than 6 per cent. The crypto market now commands a market cap of $2.29 trillion which is a 4.48 per cent increase in the last 24 hours, coinmarketcap.com data showed at 8.22 am.

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG once again jumped right back into the crypto space, this time with Polkadot. Deutsche Telekom’s digital innovation subsidiary T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) will be providing node-running infrastructure to users who stake their assets on the Polkadot blockchain. Apart from this T-Systems also purchased a big but undisclosed amount of DOT (the native token of Polkadot) as an investment, reported coindesk.

The world’s oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has reclaimed the $49,000 mark to trade at $49,350.71 which indicated a jump of 5.04 per cent. Rival Ethereum (ETH) was also trading in the green zone with gains of 3.50 per cent at $4,063.15. Cardano (ADA) is trading with gains of 5.02 per cent at $1.30. Algorand, which is known as the Ethereum killer, was up by 4.53 per cent at $1.36. Its market cap now stands at $8,632,977,036.

Among other major coins, Binance Coin (BNB) is up by 2.56 per cent at $533.28, but surprisingly the Binance-Bitcoin pair is down by 2.45 per cent at 0.0108 BTC. Solana (SOL) has managed to recover quite a bit from yesterday's crash and is trading at $180.17 with gains of 4.60 per cent.

Today’s top gainer was CryptoMafia($CMF), which was up 908.97 per cent at $0.000000003541. The top loser was Moontography (MTGY), which is trading at $0.0001852, a decrease of 97.47 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) is available for $0.1717 with gains of 2.50 per cent. ELON is trading with a massive gain of 13.53 per cent at $0.000001176 and Floki Inu is up by 2.67 per cent at $0.0001212. Samoyed Coin (SAMO) is trading at $0.04115, which indicates a gain of 2.82 per cent.

Canada’s Ask My Doctor has alleged the creators of Shiba Inu are fraudsters since they are hiding their real identity behind a veil and has since dumped all their holdings of SHIB tokens, reported Yahoo Finance. The investors of Shiba Inu seem to have paid little to no heed to this news as it is trading with a huge gain of 6.40 per cent at $0.00003338.

Latest Updates

Jack Dorsey who recently left Twitter to focus on his own startup was seen replying to Cardi B’s question on Twitter about whether crypto will replace the dollar or not?. He said, “Yes, Bitcoin will.”

Visa, a major payments network provider, has completed the acquisition of Currency Cloud, a global platform that provides embedded B2B cross-border payment solutions. Interestingly, Currency Cloud had partnered up last year with Ripple, an enterprise-focused blockchain for processing of payments, reported Businesswire.com. So now Visa has directly jumped into the crypto payments space.