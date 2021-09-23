Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Bharti Airtel's Rs 21,000 Crore Rights Issue To Open on October 5

The company's board had on August 29 approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore by way of rights issue, for Rs 535 per share, including a premium of Rs 230.

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 21,000 Crore Rights Issue To Open on October 5

Outlook Business Team

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 8:46 am

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's around Rs 21,000 crore rights issue will open on October 5, according to a regulatory filing. 

The company has fixed September 28 as the record date for rights entitlement in the issue. 

The company's board had on August 29 approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore by way of rights issue, for Rs 535 per share, including a premium of Rs 230.

The rights entitlement ratio entails one equity share for every 14 shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.

Promoter holding in the company stands at about 55.8%, while the public holds 44.09%. 

The mega fundraising is bound to give more firepower to Airtel as the company takes on rivals in the fiercely competitive Indian telecom market.

(With inputs from PTI)

