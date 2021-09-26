Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days In October

The festive season of October is just around the corner, and with this, the bank employees’ have a reason to cheer as banks can expect approximately 21 holidays in October.

Festivals that fall in October include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Mahalaya Amavasya, Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi, Durga Puja, Id-E-Milad, and many more. Considering the upcoming series of holidays in October, it is recommended to complete bank-related work by this week to avoid any problems., as per Republic World TV.

In October, banks will remain closed for most of the month, including weekly offs and mandatory holidays. Among these, some are mandated by the Reserve Bank of India while some of the holidays fall on certain festivals according to the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Check the full list of holidays for October 2021:

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday