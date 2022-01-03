Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Bajaj Auto Exports Surge 30% At 2.5 Million In 2021

Two-wheeler exports for the calendar year 2021 stood at an impressive over 2.2 million units while three-wheeler and quadricycle sales added another 0.3 million-plus units.

2022-01-03T15:28:40+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 3:28 pm

Bajaj Auto on Monday said it sold 30 per cent more vehicles in the overseas market at over 2.5 million units in the calendar year 2021 over the year earlier despite the challenging global environment.

The 2.5-million vehicles exports in 2021 were also the highest ever for the company in a calendar year, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a statement.

Bajaj exports its vehicles to over 70 countries.

Two-wheeler exports for CY 2021 stood at an impressive over 2.2 million units while three-wheeler and quadricycle sales added another 0.3 million-plus units, it said.

Stating that the 125cc plus segment contributed 41 per cent of two-wheeler volumes in CY 2021, Bajaj Auto said its flagship sports motorcycle brand Pulsar achieved its highest ever export sales.

Pulsar continues to consolidate its leadership position in key countries across the globe like Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Turkey, Bangladesh, Nepal and Egypt, the company said.

Besides, Dominar grew 49 per cent last year owing to a strong response to the new Dominar 250, it said, adding the brand has become the leader in the 250-400cc sports motorcycle segment in countries such as Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Guatemala and Turkey since the launch of Dominar 250.

Similarly, Boxer achieved its highest-ever export sales and continues to lead the market in Africa with over 40 per cent share in key countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Bajaj Auto.  

"The consistently strong export performance is the outcome of Bajaj Auto's leadership position in several global markets, many years of commitment to building the international business, and outstanding work by the team," said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.

"Our diverse brand portfolio enables us to engage with a wide range of customers, from the moto-taxi to sports tourers and everything in between. This versatility is of enormous value in mitigating the current volatility as well as capturing emergent opportunities," he said.

Sharma said that the new year will see further moves into key markets like Brazil and western Europe. 

"Also, we believe the newly launched Pulsar 250 and top-end Dominar portfolio will expand the premium segment and further strengthen our position and performance there," he added.

