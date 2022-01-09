Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Audi Sales In India To Double In 2022

Audi India had posted a two-fold jump in retail sales at 3,293 units in India in 2021. It had sold 1,639 units in 2020.

Audi Sales In India To Double In 2022

Trending

Audi Sales In India To Double In 2022
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T11:30:39+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 11:30 am

German luxury carmaker Audi expects sales in India to grow in double-digit this year amid concerns over the possible impact of the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases on business, according to a senior company official.

Audi India -- which has lined up a "few more products" this year, including the SUV Q7 next month -- expects its sales to be driven by these new introductions, along with full availability of models that were launched last year.

"I'm pretty confident that we should be having a good double-digit growth provided that things are not spoiled because of the corona once again," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

From Audi point of view, he said, "We will continue to grow because if you see, last year, we have grown by 101 per cent."

The company had launched the SUV Q5 in November, and delivery started in December. So, practically out of the 12 months it only had seen for one month, and then Audi is also on the verge of launching the new Q7, he added.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"With these two models on top of what we had last year available throughout the year, I am quite confident and positive about the growth in the current year as well," Dhillon said.

On new product launch plans, he said, "A few more products will be coming this year. So, this year is not going to be without new products. This year will also be quite a happening year for us (in terms of new launches)."

Audi India had posted a two-fold jump in retail sales at 3,293 units in India in 2021. It had sold 1,639 units in 2020.

When asked about the impact of the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases and subsequent restrictions across states, he said, "These definitely impact our business because customers are wary of travelling to our dealerships. So, no doubt these lockdowns do have a negative impact, but it is the first few days of this month. So, let's see how it goes. At least, the year just went by was really good."

As far as this year is concerned, he said, in general, the industry will grow for sure.

"What percentage (will it be) it is too early to say. I would say if we run past a couple of months, there is always a possibility to give a ballpark figure but it's too early in the year to give a prediction because with Omicron coming in now, it puts us into a difficult situation."

Tags

Press Trust of India Audi Automobile Sector Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Samunnati's GTV Crosses Rs 10,000 Crore Mark

Samunnati's GTV Crosses Rs 10,000 Crore Mark

AMO Electric To Raise US$ 100 Million Next Fiscal Year

FPI Invest Rs 3,202 Crore In Indian Equities, Turn Net Buyers In January

FMCG Companies Witness Pantry Loading By Customers Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases

As Spending Bill Stalls, Biden Climate Goals Remain Elusive

Building On Net Zero Pledges With Interim Targets

DISCOMS' Outstanding Dues Surge 4.4% To Rs 1,21,030 Crore In January

Reliance Acquires New York's Luxury Hotel Mandarin Oriental For US$ 98.15 Million

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Business

First Week Of 2022 Sees Major NFT Movement

First Week Of 2022 Sees Major NFT Movement

Cryptos & Online Gaming: Is A Marriage Of Convenience Between Them Possible?

Cryptos & Online Gaming: Is A Marriage Of Convenience Between Them Possible?

Ancient Artworks of India, WazirX Launch NFTs; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Ancient Artworks of India, WazirX Launch NFTs; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall

What Makes ELSS A Tax-Efficient Equity Investment?

What Makes ELSS A Tax-Efficient Equity Investment?

Read More from Outlook

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

4th Ashes Test, Day 5 LIVE: England Seven Down In Sydney

4th Ashes Test, Day 5 LIVE: England Seven Down In Sydney

Jayanta Oinam / England chase an improbable target of 388 runs for a win against Australia in Sydney. Australia lead the series 3-0.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement