Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent to 3,569.86 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo plunged by an unusually wide 2.5 per cent margin to 28,779.03. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 1.9 per cent to 24,260.94.

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

Trending

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T09:35:18+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 9:35 am

Asian stock markets sank on Friday as traders watched a surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and anti-disease controls that threaten to disrupt trade and travel.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. US markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Austria imposed a nationwide 10-day lockdown after its daily virus deaths tripled, while Italy imposed curbs on activity by unvaccinated people.

The US government advised Americans to avoid Germany and Denmark.

Morocco suspended flights from France after its daily new cases spiked above 30,000.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“Traders will be closely monitoring the situation with the new COVID wave across Europe,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

Alves said curbs imposed by China that limit access for shipping crews are “prolonging a crisis" in global trade.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent to 3,569.86 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo plunged by an unusually wide 2.5 per cent margin to 28,779.03. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 1.9 per cent to 24,260.94.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 1 per cent to 2,949.71 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 fell to 7,301.90. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 closed up 0.2 per cent on Wednesday. US markets are due to reopen Friday for a shortened trading session.

Investors are more cautious after Federal Reserve officials said in notes from their October meeting released this week they foresaw the possibility of responding to higher inflation by raising rates sooner than previously planned.

Financial markets had been encouraged by strong US corporate earnings and signs the global economy was rebounding from last year's history-making decline in activity due to the pandemic.

Stock prices have been boosted by easy credit and other measures rolled out by the Fed and other central banks.

Investors worry central bankers might feel pressure to withdraw stimulus earlier than planned due to stronger-than-expected inflation.

The Fed said earlier it foresaw keeping rates low until late next year.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell USD 1.68 to USD 76.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed USD 1.29 to USD 79.63 per barrel in London.

The dollar fell to 114.62 yen from Thursday's 115.36 yen. The euro advanced to USD 1.1224 from USD 1.1221.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Asian Market Stock Nifty BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

How Gautam Adani’s Bet On Green Energy Helped Him Overtake Mukesh Ambani In Personal Wealth

How Gautam Adani’s Bet On Green Energy Helped Him Overtake Mukesh Ambani In Personal Wealth

Crypto Ban: Experts Say DeFi Cannot Be Shut Down By Governments

Best Stocks For Trading Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Buy For Profitable Gains

5 Top Mistakes One Should Avoid While Making A Regular Budget

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale Reduce Stake In Indiabulls Housing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's One-word 'Advice' For Dogecoin Crypto Token Owners

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

How Yogi Govt Trounces Land Acquisition Challenges For Jewar Airport

How Yogi Govt Trounces Land Acquisition Challenges For Jewar Airport

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Reliance Industries To Transfer Gasification Undertaking Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Reliance Industries To Transfer Gasification Undertaking Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Sebi Announces Operating Norms For Silver ETFs, New Opportunity For Investors

Sebi Announces Operating Norms For Silver ETFs, New Opportunity For Investors

Read More from Outlook

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar / Sachin Tendulkar tells Rohit Mahajan: 'The places under siege were familiar to me... I also knew a few people who were trapped in different conflict areas'

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day while laying the foundation stone for Dr B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: Iyer, Jadeja Look To Flourish

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: Iyer, Jadeja Look To Flourish

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. India are batting first after winning the toss vs the Kiwis.

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Ushinor Majumdar / Devika was one of the few teenage witnesses whose testimonies led to Kasab’s conviction and ultimately his execution. But being victims and witnesses of the 26/11 terrorist attacks carried a strange stigma for the family.

Advertisement