Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

2021-11-02T22:05:58+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:05 pm

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's non-fungible token collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectables received bids worth $520,000 (approx Rs 3.8 crore) on the initial day of the auction being conducted by Beyondlife.Club. An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, is not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

BeyondLife.Club is a joint venture between Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io. It had announced in August this year its intention to auction the Hindi movie actor's NFT on its platform. Bachchan's 'Madhushala' NFT collection received the highest-ever bidding in India at $420,000 on the first day of the action, the platform informed.

Madhushala NFT is the poetry collection of the actor's father recorded in the superstar's own voice. In addition to this, the auction also has seven autographed posters from his iconic movies and half a dozen collectibles of "punks and NFTs art and Poster collection" which received bids worth over $100,000 on Day 1.

The three-day auction opened on November 1. 

Co-founder and chairman of Guardianlink.io and co-founder of Beyondlife.Club, Keyur Patel, said the overwhelming response on Day 1 shows Bachchan's affinity towards his fans across the globe.

Amitabh Bachchan joins the league of Hindi and regional language film actors queuing up to auction their digital collectables. Bachchan is the first male Hindi film actor to announce an NFT sale event, actor Salman Khan too announced plans to auction his plan to auction NFTs. Actress Sunny Leone became the first female Indian actor to auction NFTs. 

Malayalam movie actor Dulquer Salmaan signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based technology company Ammbr to conduct the NFT sale last month. 

